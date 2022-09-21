Week 3: Ravens Vs. Patriots Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

Week 3: Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots

Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022

1 p.m. ET – Gillette Stadium (65,878)

Spread

Ravens are favored by 3 (SI Sportsbook)

How to Watch/Listen

Television: FOX / WJZ Ch. 45

Stream: Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android; Ravens website

Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98Rock (97.9 FM)

National Radio: ESPN Radio

Mobile: Ravens website, Ravens Mobile app

Coverage Map: 506sports.com

Series History

The Ravens are 2-9 vs. the Patriots in regular season play, including an 0-6 mark in Foxborough. In the postseason, the Ravens are 2-2 against New England, winning both games at Gillette Stadium.

All-Time Meetings

10/06/96 — Patriots 46-38

01/02/00 — Patriots 20-3

11/28/04 — Patriots 24-3

12/03/07 — Patriots 27-24

10/04/09 — Patriots 27-21

01/10/10* (Wild Card) — Ravens 33-14

10/17/10 — Patriots 23-20

01/22/12 (Conference Championship Playoff) — Patriots 23-20

09/23/12 — Ravens 31-30

01/20/13 (Conference Championship Playoff) — Ravens 28-13

12/22/13 — Patriots 41-7

01/10/15 (Divisional Playoff) — Patriots 35-31

12/12/16 — Patriots 30-23

11/03/19 — Ravens 37-20

11/15/20 — Patriots 23-17

By the Numbers

1 – Wide receiver Devin Duvernay returned the opening kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown and the Ravens became the first team in NFL history to record a passing touchdown, rushing touchdown and return touchdown each of at least 75 yards in the same game.

Notable

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has 11 career games with at least 100 rushing yards, surpassing Michael Vick (10 games) for the most such games by a quarterback in NFL history. Jackson also has three career games with at least three touchdown passes and 100 rushing yards. No other player in league history has more than one such career game.

2022 Rankings

Ravens: Total Offense: 12; Total Defense: 32

Patriots: Total Offense: 22; Total Defense: 4

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

The Ravens' offense is tied for fourth in the NFL with 31 points per game. This is largely due to quarterback Lamar Jackson's ability to throw downfield. He has completed 38 of 59 pass attempts for 531 yards with six touchdowns and one interception. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman has caught a pair of touchdown passes from 55 and 75 yards. Tight end Mark Andrews has caught a team-high 14 passes for 156 yards with a touchdown. Teams have stocked the box and Jackson has made them pay. The Patriots have a formidable secondary led by cornerback Jalen Mills, who has an interception on the season. Former Ravens linebacker Matt Judon has two sacks, so New England will bring the pressure.

Baltimore has struggled to get production from its running backs. Kenyan Drake, Mike Davis, and Justice Hill have 29 carries and a combined 74 yards rushing through two games. They have carried the ball 10 times for no gain or negative yards and have managed just 1 yard six times. Comparably, Jackson leads the team with 136 yards on 15 carries. The Ravens are hopeful J.K. Dobbins can get back in the lineup and provide the team with a boost. The Patriots are tied for fifth against the run, allowing 78 yards per game. Linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley and cornerback Myles Bryant lead New England with 12 tackles each.

Defense

New England will try to throw the ball against the Ravens pass defense, which is ranked last in the NFL. Last week was a debacle against the Dolphins as Baltimore gave up 469 yards passing yards with six touchdowns to Tua Tagovailoa. New England quarterback Mac Jones has thrown for 465 with two touchdowns and two interceptions. His favorite targets are Jakobi Meyers (13 receptions for 150 yards) and Nelson Agholor (nine catches for 138 yards). The good news for the Ravens is that New England's passing offense is not as explosive as the Dolphins. The Patriots are ranked 17th in the NFL with 222.5 yards passing per game. The Ravens need to stay healthy in the secondary. Marlon Humphrey did not play in the fourth quarter against Miami because of a groin issue. Marcus Peters is still working his way back from a knee injury, The Ravens rookies in the secondary struggled against Miami and will need to play better.

Baltimore has been stout against the run and is ranked eighth in the NFL, allowing 84.5 yards per game. The Ravens will try to shut down New England's run game, led by Damien Harris (119 yards rushing), and make Jones beat them through the air. The Ravens could get a boost with the debut of defensive tackle Travis Jones, who suffered a knee injury in the preseason. Baltimore's defensive line needs to do a better job with the interior pass rush.

Prediction

The Ravens have never won a regular-season game at Gillette Stadium. They are coming off a tough week against the Dolphins and this is a vital game with matchups against the Bills and Bengals looming. The Ravens do not want to start 1-2 heading into those games. The Patriots are coming off a spirited, physical victory over the Steelers and are playing their home-opener after playing their first two games on the road. The Ravens have their backs against the wall and that is generally when they play their best.

Ravens 24, Patriots 23