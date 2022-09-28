Week 4: Ravens Vs. Bills Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

Week 4: Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022

1 p.m. ET – M&T Bank Stadium (70,745)

Spread

Bills are favored by 4.5 (SI Sportsbook)

How to Watch/Listen

Television: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore)

Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98Rock (97.9 FM)

National Radio: Sports USA

Stream: Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android; Ravens website

Mobile: Ravens website, Ravens Mobile app

Series History

The Ravens lead the regular-season series 6-3 against Buffalo and have won three straight. Under head coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore is 4-1 against the Bills during the regular season. In the playoffs, the Ravens are 0-1, losing in the 2020 Divisional round at Buffalo, 17-3.

All-Time Meetings

10/31/99 — Bills 13-10

10/24/04 — @Ravens 20-6

12/31/06 — @Ravens 19-7

10/21/07 — @Bills 19-14

10/24/10 — @Ravens 37-34 OT

09/29/13 — @Bills 23-20

09/11/16 — @Ravens 13-7

09/09/18 — @Ravens 47-3

12/08/19 — Ravens 24-17

01/16/21 (Divisional Playoffs) — @Bills 17-3

By the Numbers

32 – Career interceptions for cornerback Marcus Peters, who had one last Sunday at New England, marking the NFL's most among active defenders. Peters has 41 total takeaways, including nine fumble returns — also the NFL's most among active players.

Notable

In last Sunday's win at New England, cornerback Marlon Humphrey (10 career interceptions) became the third defender in franchise history to register double-digit interceptions and double-digit forced fumbles (12) throughout a Ravens career. In doing so, he joined Hall of Famers linebacker Ray Lewis (31 interceptions and 19 forced fumbles) and safety Ed Reed (61 interceptions and 11 forced fumbles) as the only Ravens to accomplish this feat.

2022 Rankings

Ravens: Total Offense: 4; Total Defense: 32

Bills: Total Offense: 2; Total Defense: 1

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

The Ravens are the highest-scoring team in the NFL, averaging 33 points per game. Baltimore is ranked fourth for yards per game with 380.3. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman has put together a balanced offense that has kept teams on their heels.

However, the Ravens will have a huge test against Buffalo, who has the top-ranked defense in the NFL.

Lamar Jackson is having an MVP-caliber season and has been effective in throwing downfield. He has completed 56 of 88 pass attempts for 749 yards with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (8 receptions, 226 yards) has caught a pair of touchdown passes from 55 and 75 yards. Tight end Mark Andrews has caught a team-high 22 passes for 245 yards with three touchdowns. Teams have stocked the box and Jackson has made them pay.

The Ravens' running game got a boost with the return of J.K. Dobbins and they ran for 188 yards last week against New England. Justice Hill, who has been mired down the draft chart since being drafted in 2019, is emerging as a legitimate threat. He has 80 yards on 11 carries (7.3 yps), so look for him to see more playing time.

The Bills have a formidable defense but are banged up with injuries. Safety Jordan Poyer, who leads the team with two interceptions, missed the previous game against the Dolphins with a foot injury. Cornerback Christian Benford has a broken hand and will have surgery, so he's out. However, Greg Rousseau and Von Miller are a formidable pass-rush duo and have combined for 5.5 sacks over three games.

Defense

The Ravens have been susceptible to big plays this season and the secondary has been especially vulnerable. Three opposing quarterbacks — Joe Flacco, Tua Tagovailoa, and Mac Jones — have thrown for a combined 1,099 yards and seven touchdowns over three games. However, the defense forced four turnovers last week against New England and that will be huge for this game.

Baltimore also needs to boost its pass rush. The Ravens are tied for 12th in the NFL with seven sacks on the season. Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh has been on the field for more than 80 percent of the team's defensive snaps, but has yet to record a sack and is sixth on the team with 10 tackles. The Ravens need more production from him. Baltimore is allowing 104.7 yards rushing per game, ranked 13th in the NFL.

The Bills are also dealing with injuries on offense. Quarterback Josh Allen, who entered the season as the favorite to win MVP, is dealing with a sore hand after he banged it on a Dolphin player’s helmet. However, Allen is still dangerous as a dual-threat and the Ravens need to find a way to contain him. His favorite target is Stefon Diggs, who has 27 receptions for 344 yards.

Offensive tackle Tommy Doyle tore an ACL and is out for the year. Wide receiver Jake Kumerow has a high ankle sprain and will not play. Right guard Ryan Bates is in concussion protocol.

Prediction

The Ravens opened as 4.5-point underdogs to the Buffalo Bills. It's just the third time the Ravens have been underdogs at home since Jackson took over the job as the starting quarterback. Jackson won both of those previous matchups, beating New England 37-20 in 2019 and Kansas City 36-35 last year.

Jackson leads the league with 10 touchdown passes and Allen ranks second with nine. They are the only two players in the NFL’s 103-year history to reach both nine touchdown passes and 100 rushing yards over the first three games of a season.

On paper, this matchup favors the Bills. However, the Ravens are looking to avenge that Miami loss in the home opener and Buffalo is dealing with numerous injuries. The Ravens pull off the upset.

Ravens 34, Bills 30