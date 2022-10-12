Week 6: Ravens Vs. Giants Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at New York Giants (4-1)

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, 1 PM EST at MetLife Stadium

Spread

Ravens are favored by 6.5 (SI Sportsbook)

How to Watch/Listen

Television: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore)

Stream: Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android; Ravens website

Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98Rock (97.9 FM)

National Radio: Sports USA Radio

Mobile: Ravens website, Ravens Mobile app

Series History

The Ravens lead the regular season series against New York, 4-2, including a 2-2 mark under head coach John Harbaugh. These clubs last met during the 2020 campaign, with Baltimore winning 27-13 at M&T Bank Stadium.

By the Numbers

5.44 – Average yards per rushing play for Baltimore's offense, ranking as the NFL's third-best mark entering Week 6.

Notable

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters is the only defender in the NFL to record at least one interception, one sack, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

2022 Rankings

Ravens: Total Offense: 14; Total Defense: 28

Giants: Total Offense: 23; Total Defense: 12

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

The Ravens are the fourth highest-scoring team in the NFL, averaging 27.6 points per game. Lamar Jackson is having an MVP-caliber season and has been effective in throwing downfield. He has completed 95 of 149 pass attempts for 1,067 yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Ravens have been creative with getting wide receiver Devin Duvernay the ball. Duvernay catches balls in traffic, can run sweeps, and is a Pro Bowl returner. Duvernay has outplayed fellow wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who missed the Week 5 game against the Bengals with a foot injury. Jackson targeted Duvernay seven times and he finished with a career-high five receptions for 54 yards in the 19-17 win. He also carried the ball three times for 24 yards, often running past a gang of defenders.

Tight end Mark Andrews has caught a team-high 32 passes for 349 yards with four touchdowns.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley made his much anticipated season debut last week after missing most of the last two seasons with an ankle injury. Stanley did look good when he was on the field and could get more snaps this week.

The Giants are stout defensively and coordinator Don Martindale is familiar with the Ravens' offense. He'll be creative with how he attacks Jackson and brackets Andrews. Dexter Lawrence leads the Giants with three sacks. However, the Giants have yet to manage an interception.

Defense

The Ravens are still ranked last against the pass but they have played much better over the past two games. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 217 yards with a touchdown and interception. Safety Marcus Williams, who is second on the team with 33 tackles, suffered a dislocated wrist and is on IR. Rookie Kyle Hamilton and Geno Stone will see increased reps with William out.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has done a good job managing game and has thrown for 848 with three touchdowns and two interceptions. The key for the Ravens will be to contain Saquon Barkley, who is ranked second in the NFL with 533 yards rushing. Baltimore is ranked 12th against the run, allowing 108 yards per game. New York doesn't have much of a passing attack and Richie James leads the team with just 171 yards receiving.

Ravens inside linebacker, Patrick Queen posted a team-high 7 tackles and one interception against the Bengals. It was the second interception of his career and the first since his rookie 2020 season. Jason Pierre-Paul and Josh Bynes also managed sacks last week. The hope is Justin Houston can get back in the lineup after dealing with a groin injury.

Prediction

The Ravens have a more talented roster and already won a game at MetLife Stadium this season, beating the Jets 24-9 in the opener. The Giants, off to their best start since opening 5-0 in 2009, are coming off an emotional win over the Packers in London. The Ravens are 2-0 in road games this year, and 19-7 (.731) overall in road games started by Jackson. The Giants are 4-1 in close games this season and each of their five games this season has been decided by eight points or less. New York will try to keep Jackson off the field by feeding Barkley the ball. This could keep the game close but the Ravens have enough talent to prevail.

Ravens 23, Giants 16