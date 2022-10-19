Week 7: Ravens Vs. Browns Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

Week 7: Cleveland Browns (2-4) at Baltimore Ravens (3-3)

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, 1 PM EST at M&T Bank Stadium

Spread

Ravens are favored by 6.5 (SI Sportsbook)

How to Watch/Listen

Television: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore)

Stream: Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android; Ravens website

Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98Rock (97.9 FM)

Spanish Radio: La Mera Mera 1050 AM & WTTZ 93.5 FM

Mobile: Ravens website, Ravens Mobile app

Series History

Baltimore leads the all-time series against Cleveland, 34-12. Under Coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens are 23-5 vs. the Browns, including 12-2 at home. Baltimore has won four of its last five overall vs. Cleveland, splitting the 2021 series, with each team winning at home.

By the Numbers

95.5 – Career sacks for Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell, who last Sunday at the New York Giants started his 200th career game. Campbell is the NFL's only active defender to record at least 200 starts in a career.

Notable

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has rushed for at least 50 yards and has thrown at least one touchdown in five consecutive games. This streak ties his own NFL record, which he also holds with Randall Cunningham (1990). With another "50/1" game against Cleveland, Jackson would set a new NFL record (six).

2022 Rankings

Ravens: Total Offense: 9; Total Defense: 25

Browns: Total Offense: 4; Total Defense: 23

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

The Ravens are the fifth highest-scoring team in the NFL, averaging 276.3 points per game. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has played like an MVP-caliber player over each of the game's first three quarters this season. However, Jackson and the Ravens struggled over the final 15 minutes. Jackson's quarterback ratings so far this season are: 1st Quarter — 97.8; 2nd Quarter — 114.8; 3rd Quarter — 100.6; 4th — Quarter 56.3. The Ravens are 22-1 when Jackson has a rating higher than 70, but they are 18-14 when he is below that number. The Ravens need to stop squandering double-digit and fourth-quarter leads.

The Browns are ranked 19th against the pass, allowing 229.8 yards per game. Denzel Ward and Grant Delpit each have an interception. Jackson has missed some wide-open receivers downfield that could have led to touchdowns. Tight end Mark Andrews leads the Ravens with 39 receptions for 455 yards and five touchdowns. In the Week 6 loss to the Giants, Andrews had seven catches for 106 yards and a score. The rest of the team's wide receivers and tight ends combined for 10 catches and 104 yards. So. Jackson has to spread the ball around.

Ravens running back Kenyan Drake had his best game with 119 yards rushing against New York and could be a viable threat moving forward. J.K. Dobbins’ knee tightened up in the middle of the game and he didn’t play in the second half. His status for Week 7 is uncertain. However, the Ravens could be getting back reinforcements with the imminent return of Gus Edwards (knee) and Justice Hill (hamstring).

Defense

The key to beating Cleveland is stopping running back Nick Chubb, who leads the NFL with 649 yards rushing with seven touchdowns. Kareem Hunt is second on the team with 259 yards rushing. The Ravens were able to mostly contain Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who entered the game ranked second in the NFL with 533 yards rushing but finished with 83 yards on 22 carries. Overall, the Ravens are tied for seventh against the run, allowing 103.8 yards per game.

The Browns' passing offense has been better than the Ravens and quarterback Jacoby Brissett has more yards (1,326) than Jackson (1,277). Brissett's favorite targets are Amari Cooper, David Njoku, and Donovan Peoples-Jones. The Ravens had some breakdowns in the secondary over the past six games and cannot afford to let the Browns make plays downfield. Baltimore's pass defense has shown improvement and is ranked 28th, allowing 267.7 yards per game, after being ranked dead last prior to Week 7.

Prediction

The Ravens have a chance to go 2-0 in the AFC North after previously beating the Cincinnati Bengals. Baltimore also traditionally plays well against Cleveland. There will be a sense of urgency among the Ravens players this week to get a win and move the season in a positive direction after three disappointing losses. The Browns are still trying to find their identity and are still dealing with the Deshaun Watson controversy, which can be a distraction.

Ravens 27, Browns 22