Who Is Playing, Who Is Out for Ravens-Bills: Ronnie Stanley Sidelined Again

BALTIMORE — Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley was sidelined for the Week 4 game against the Buffalo Bills.

Stanley was active in practice Wednesday and Thursday but he did not practice Friday, leading to speculation that he would not make his 2022 debut.

The Ravens elevated David Sharpe from the practice squad. Sharpe, 26, played in three games last season and he'll provide depth for the absence of Stanley. Patrick Mekari is out with an ankle sprain so rookie Daniel Faalele will get his second straight start at left tackle.

Stanley played in the regular-season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders last season but never appeared in another game because he aggravated the ankle injury that he suffered in 2020. He has missed 31 of the Ravens’ past 32 games.

Newly-signed outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul will make his debut. Pierre-Paul will have the tough task of containing Buffalo Bill quarterback Josh Allen, who is a dual-threat just like Baltimore's Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens need to get more production from their pass rush and are relying on Pierre-Paul to fill the void left by Justin Houston, who is out with a groin injury.

Baltimore has seven sacks over three games, which ranks in the bottom half of the NFL. Allen has also been sacked seven times over three games this year.

Pierre-Paul signed a one-year deal with the Ravens this week and has practiced for three days.

The Ravens Inactive Players are:

OLB Justin Houston (Groin)

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

OL Patrick Mekari (Ankle)

RB Kenyan Drake

T Ronnie Stanley (Ankle)

Bills Inactive Players are:

CB Christian Benford (Hand)

DT Jordan Phillips (Hamstring)

WR Jake Kumerow (Ankle)

TE Tommy Sweeney

DT Ed Oliver (Ankle)

OL Justin Murray