Skip to main content

Wide Receiver DeSean Jackson Reportedly Paying Visit to Ravens

Baltimore Ravens hosting veteran wide receiver.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Veteran free-agent wide receiver DeSean Jackson is visiting the Ravens on Tuesday, his agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed to ESPN.

Baltimore has been shorthanded with No. 1 target Rashod Bateman missing the last two games with a foot injury.

Jackson, 35, was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft and has also played for Washington, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Los Angeles Rams over 14 NFL seasons. 

Last year, between the Rams and the Raiders, finishing with 20 catches for 454 yards and two touchdowns.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jackson has a storied career with three Pro Bowl selections, a Super Bowl title and 1,000 yards receiving in five seasons. He can also play on special teams.

The Ravens might be able to take advantage of his veteran presence. 

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

USATSI_19246481
News

Ravens Lament 'Beating Ourselves' in 3 Losses This Season

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19246357
News

Ravens, Lamar Jackson Need More Production from Wide Receivers

By Samuel Njoku
USATSI_19246282
News

Ravens Week 6 Report Card Vs. New York Giants

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19246010
News

4 Quarters — Ravens - Giants What Learned in Week 6

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19246024
News

Lamar Jackson, Ravens Have Another 4th-Quarter Collapse in Loss to New York Giants

By Todd Karpovich
ap22278574222114
News

Inactive Players for the Week 6 Ravens-Giants matchup

By Todd Karpovich
1293344019-850x560
News

How to Watch Ravens-Giants in Week 6

By Todd Karpovich
1294320241
News

Ravens-Giants Week 6 Pregame Notes

By Todd Karpovich