Wide Receiver DeSean Jackson Reportedly Paying Visit to Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Veteran free-agent wide receiver DeSean Jackson is visiting the Ravens on Tuesday, his agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed to ESPN.

Baltimore has been shorthanded with No. 1 target Rashod Bateman missing the last two games with a foot injury.

Jackson, 35, was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft and has also played for Washington, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Los Angeles Rams over 14 NFL seasons.

Last year, between the Rams and the Raiders, finishing with 20 catches for 454 yards and two touchdowns.

Jackson has a storied career with three Pro Bowl selections, a Super Bowl title and 1,000 yards receiving in five seasons. He can also play on special teams.

The Ravens might be able to take advantage of his veteran presence.