Will the Ravens Make An Offer for Chandler Jones?

Linebacker Chandler Jones has requested a trade from the Arizona Cardinals because he is not happy with his current contract.

While Arizona does not want to trade him and expects him to attend training camp, he could force their hand to make a deal.

He signed a five-year deal worth $82.5 million in 2017 and is going into the last season of the contract. He's due $15.5 million this year and will be a free agent next year.

The Ravens have a need for an edge rusher after losing several players this offseason.

Matt Judon, who led the team with six sacks last season, signed a new deal with the Patriots as a free agent. Yannick Ngakoue signed with the Raiders after finishing with eight overall, but only three in nine games for Baltimore. Jihad Ward, who signed with the Jaguars, managed three sacks last season. .

Instead of replacing them with veteran players, Baltimore opted to draft a pair of outside linebackers — Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes — that are expected to make an immediate impact.

The Ravens also have a pair of second-year inside linebackers — Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison — and two defensive linemen — Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington — that are expected to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

"This is one of those teams where we’re going to have to depend on some young guys to step up and make some plays for us," Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell said. "But I think we’ve got a really good group of young [players] who are going to be able to develop and become really good football players in this league.”

However, the team could use another veteran.

Jones, 32, is one of the league's top pass rushers, but is coming off one of the most challenging seasons of his career. Jones suffered a season-ending torn bicep in Week 5 against the Jets. He finished with 11 tackles and one sack in his five appearances.

Jones was the runner-up for defensive player of the year in 2019 when he logged 19 sacks and has been named First-Team All-Pro in 2017 and 2019.