Wink Martindale Reflects on His Time With Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Don "Wink" Martindale has nothing but fond memories of his time with the Ravens.

Coach John Harbaugh parted ways with Martindale as the defensive coordinator this offseason and hired Mike Macdonald from Michigan.

Martindale spent close to a decade in Baltimore and is now the defensive coordinator of the New York, who play the Ravens in Week 6.

"I think that it’s just one of those things," Martindale said about being fired. "I always believe that wherever you’re at is where you’re supposed to be. John and I had conversations way back before they made the announcement about where we wanted to be and what we wanted to do.

"I knew there was going to be a lot of movement in the NFL, and it has reenergized me to go someplace new and try to build it again. It was like I said, we’re family, John and I are. It was nothing negative, it was just time. When I say it was just time, it was just time for both of us."

Martindale was hired as the Ravens' linebackers coach in 2012. He was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2018.

During his time in Baltimore, Martindale won Super Bowl XLVII and consistently had one of the NFL's best defenses. His unit ranked in the top three in the NFL in points allowed in each of his first three seasons, and first, fourth and seventh, respectively, in yardage yielded while never finishing lower than eighth against the run or the pass. From 2018 until 2020, Baltimore permitted both the league's fewest points (18.2 a game) and total yards per game (307.8) and was tied for the league lead with 12 defensive touchdowns. In those three years, Baltimore led the league in number of players to record a sack (33) and second-half points allowed (401), while ranking No. 2 in both fourth-down stops (41) and opponent QB rating (81.9).

"A lot of people that have meant a lot to me in my life," Martindale said. "But whenever someone asks me about the Ravens, I always think about (Ravens Defensive Line Coach) Clarence Brooks, my dear friend. He’s the one, and I’ve used it ever since, who said this game always has been and always will be about the players. That’s the truth. So, in that essence, it’s game six, but like I said I have a deep love for a lot of people over there.

(Ravens Owner) Steve Bisciotti took care of my family for 10 years. Obviously, (Head Coach) John (Harbaugh) and I have coached together. I’ve coached with his dad, and I’ve known the family forever, he’s like a brother. (Ravens General Manager) Ozzie Newsome was a mentor for me for 10 years over there and we helped build something that they’re on their fifteenth year of doing right now."

Martindale said there was no sadness, but he does miss the people that he met in Maryland.

"You miss people, you grow close to people," he said. "It’s like my wife and I are originally from Ohio, our kids were born there, but Maryland’s their home because we were there for 10 years. My granddaughter Gigi is still back there. I get FaceTimes now. Got called ‘Pop-Pop’ for the first time, that’s a big thing, guys, in case you don’t know."