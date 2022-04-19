Skip to main content

With Release of Boykin, A Look Back at Ravens 2019 Draft

Baltimore draft class had mixed results.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It's not ideal to part ways with a former third-round draft pick before the end of his contract.

However, that was the path the Ravens had to take with wide receiver Miles Boykin, who struggled to get on the field.

Boykin was part of a 2019 draft class that had mixed results in Baltimore. 

Here's a breakdown:

First-round (25th overall): Wide receiver Marquise Brown

USATSI_16790584

Analysis: The Ravens will exercise the fifth-year option on Brown’s rookie contract, which will keep him with the team through the 2023 season, GM Eric DeCosta confirmed. That option will cost Baltimore about $13 million. Brown finished the 2021 season with 91 receptions for 1,008 yards with 6 touchdowns. However, he is still looking for more consistency and it's uncertain whether he will earn a second contract in Baltimore. 

Third-round (85th overall): Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson

fci51isy2wocudqp5nx8

Analysis: This is a critical season for Ferguson because he has been underwhelming throughout his young career. He was the all-time sacks leader in college but he has not been able to find that same success with the Ravens, managing just 4.5 sacks over three seasons. His future with the franchise is murky.

Third-round (93rd overall): Boykin

ravens19_wk9_Miles-Boykin-800x445

Analysis: The Ravens released Boykin after not being able to find a suitable trade partner. Boykin had a limited role with the Ravens since being from Notre Dame. Last season, Boykin was hampered by an early injury and played primarily on special teams over eight games, totaling a career-high 144 snaps. He managed just one reception for 6 yards on offense. Boykin had 33 catches for 470 yards receiving and seven touchdowns in his three seasons in Baltimore.

Fourth-round (113th overall): Running back Justice Hill

usatsi_13196862

Analysis: Hill tore his Achilles tendon in training camp after running for 225 yards on 58 carries the previous season. However, Hill made his mark on special teams, totaling a team-high nine special teams tackles and producing one forced fumble for a unit that allowed only 5.7 yards per punt return — fourth-best in the NFL. 

Fourth-round (123rd overall): Guard Ben Powers

rtbceypymbdelbgxjf0q

Analysis: Powers saw action in 13 games (12 starts) at left guard last season. He also added three special teams tackles. Powers will battle for a starting job again this season and he provides valuable depth. 

Fourth-round (127th overall): Cornerback Iman Marshall

fadcmhkn4f8g7cikdpus

Analysis: Marshall has only appeared in three games over his career because he also has not been able to stay healthy. He needs to show he can be on the field to have any type of future in Baltimore. 

Fifth-round (160th overall): Defensive tackle Daylon Mack

usatsi_14671604

Analysis: The Ravens released Mack during training camp in 2020. Mack played in one game before being placed on injured reserve with a knee/hip injury the previous year. Mack is currently playing nose tackle for the Tampa Bay Bandits of the United States Football League. 

Sixth-round (197th overall): Quarterback Trace McSorley

nscoqnkywrbsra4pluhp

Analysis: The Arizona Cardinals signed McSorley off the Ravens’ practice squad in November. In three career games with Baltimore, McSorley completed 3-of-10 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown. He is still with the Cardinals. 

