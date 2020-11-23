Ravens Running Backs Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins Test Positive for COVID-19

Team has been dealing with issues throughout season.

BALTIMORE — Ravens running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins are among "multiple members" of the Ravens organization that tested positive for COVID-19, and those individuals immediately began to self-quarantine, coach John Harbaugh announced Nov. 23.

This means Gus Edwards and Justice Hill would have to carry the load against the Steelers on Thanksgiving night.

Nose tackle Brandon Williams, who is dealing with an ankle injury, was also added to the COVID-19 list.

"We have started the process of contact tracing, and during this time, the Under Armour Performance Center will be closed, with all team activities conducted virtually," the team said in a statement. "We will continue to work closely with and follow guidance from the NFL, team doctors and our medical trainers."

Dobbins is second on the team with 380 yards rushing behind quarterback Lamar Jackson (575). However, Dobbins has 13 fewer carries with 72 than Edwards, who has run the ball 85 times for 376 yards. Ingram was hampered by an ankle injury and has 232 yards on 57 carries with two touchdowns.

Last week, Ravens backup quarterback Trace McSorley was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

Earlier this month, cornerback Marlon Humphrey posted on Twitter that he had the virus and he missed the Week 9 game against the Colts.

As a result of that diagnosis, the Ravens had seven players — cornerback Terrell Bonds, inside linebackers L.J. Fort., Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison outside linebackers Matthew Judon and Tyus Bowser and safety DeShon Elliott, — that were considered high-risk close contacts.

Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams also was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list one day prior to the Week 6 game against the Eagles.

Defensive lineman Derek Wolfe was held out of the Week 4 victory over the Washington Football Team for precautionary measures related to COVID-19.

Rookie safety Nigel Warrior was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list during training camp. He later signed with the Ravens' practice squad.

Earlier this month, cornerback Iman Marshall, who is already on IR with a knee injury, placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Other News

The Ravens signed tight end Eric Tomlinson to the practice squad. In addition, right guard Tyre Phillips was designated to return from IR.

Philips injured his ankle on Nov. 1 against Pittsburgh and has missed the past three games. He could move to right tackle, an area where the Ravens have struggled in recent games.



Tomlinson, 28, played in college at UTEP and has spent time with the: Eagles, Texans, Jets, Patriots, Raiders and two stints with the Giants since 2015.