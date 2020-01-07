RedskinsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

O'Connell About to Leave, Turner & Zampese on the Way?

Chris Russell

It was widely reported this past weekend that Kevin O'Connell was still the clubhouse leader for the Redskins offensive coordinator position, one that he held all of last year, with play-calling duties added when Jay Gruden was fired.

The Redskins also interviewed Scott Turner, son of Norv, who grew up here and has been with his Dad and the Carolina Panthers. Turner, didn't take over play-calling until Ron Rivera was fired in early December.

Now - it seems like things are finally coming to an end. For both. As our own Bryan Manning suggested Tuesday morning. 

You can't let a coordinator under contract go unless you have a built-in replacement for him. 

If you're letting Kevin O'Connell go, you're also letting quarterbacks coach from last year, Tim Rattay go as well. So here's a possible and likely replacement. 

Interestingly, Zampese interviewed for the quarterbacks coaching position last year with Jay Gruden, before Rattay was chosen. 

All of this means that Dwayne Haskins will have to learn the second offense of his NFL career and third in three years. The largest area of growth for a quarterback is his first offseason and now he won't be getting better, he'll be trying to catch up.

It's as the Redskins turn and Ron Rivera is making it churn. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trade up for Tua?

Chris Russell

Tua Tagovailoa is coming out to the NFL.  What about his health and will teams want to roll the dice to trade up for Tua, which could benefit the Redskins?

Snider: The Redskins Revolve Around One Man

RickSnider

Ron Rivera is the new man in charge of the Washington Redskins, but the short and long-term success revolves around a different man, in Rick Snider's mind.

Redskins Fans Face Playoff Conundrum

IvanLambert

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings vs. Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers this Saturday..Ahh, what could have been! Preston Smith & Matt LaFleur

Time for K.O.C. to Go?

bmanning4

Kevin O'Connell has options. The Redskins have options. Is it time for an amicable divorce and to wish each other well?

Redskins Continue to Rebuild Medical Staff

Chris Russell

Another celebrated hire for the Washington Redskins organization as they rebuild their medical staff which clearly was in rough shape.

Chris Russell

Looks like, as has been heavily rumored and initially reported, Eric Schaffer might be out and Ron…

Chris Russell

A note on Kevin O'Connell, who is still the reported favorite for the Redskins OC job, but…

Trent to Return to Redskins?

Chris Russell

Last Monday, there was a slight round of optimism that Trent Williams could possibly return to the Redskins. Ron Rivera certainly left the door open and so did Trent's side....Now?

Redskins Make it Official with Ryan!

Chris Russell

The Redskins have had a losing problem over many years. They've also had an image problem along with a bad culture. It seems to be changing every day.

Rivera on Trent: "Enough blaming everybody, let’s find a solution so we can go forward."

bmanning4

Ron Rivera doesn't seem like a man, coach or top executive that has much time for patience. Not that there's anything wrong with that, but finding a solution to the Trent Williams' mess might not be as easy as it seems.