O'Connell About to Leave, Turner & Zampese on the Way?

It was widely reported this past weekend that Kevin O'Connell was still the clubhouse leader for the Redskins offensive coordinator position, one that he held all of last year, with play-calling duties added when Jay Gruden was fired.

The Redskins also interviewed Scott Turner, son of Norv, who grew up here and has been with his Dad and the Carolina Panthers. Turner, didn't take over play-calling until Ron Rivera was fired in early December.

Now - it seems like things are finally coming to an end. For both. As our own Bryan Manning suggested Tuesday morning.

You can't let a coordinator under contract go unless you have a built-in replacement for him.

If you're letting Kevin O'Connell go, you're also letting quarterbacks coach from last year, Tim Rattay go as well. So here's a possible and likely replacement.

Interestingly, Zampese interviewed for the quarterbacks coaching position last year with Jay Gruden, before Rattay was chosen.

All of this means that Dwayne Haskins will have to learn the second offense of his NFL career and third in three years. The largest area of growth for a quarterback is his first offseason and now he won't be getting better, he'll be trying to catch up.

It's as the Redskins turn and Ron Rivera is making it churn.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.