Redskins Finally Sign a Receiver

Chris Russell

They struck out on Amari Cooper at receiver and any other big name that they may have pursued (outside of perhaps Kendall Fuller).

But they swung and hit a line drive single with their newest receiver and free agent addition by agreeing to terms with Cody Latimer. 

A former second-round pick of the Broncos in 2014, Latimer joins a flurry of Redskins additions over the last few days and since early last week. 

While with the Broncos, he was a member of their Super Bowl L championship team when they soundly beat Ron Rivera and the Carolina Panthers.

Since leaving Denver, he's been with the Giants for the last two years. 

He scored a touchdown at FedExField against Washington in December, part of a 24-catch, 300-yard, two touchdown season. 

Daniel Jones connects with Cody Latimer for 10-yard TD strike

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones connects with wide receiver Cody Latimer for 10-yard touchdown strike.

One thing that I immediately thought of when realizing he was part of a five-touchdown onslaught by Daniel Jones and the Giants late last year is this: 

Ron Rivera is putting an emphasis over the games that he was able to watch closer when he was out in Carolina and on the verge of taking the Redskins gig. He's constantly mentioned those last six games of the year and praised Dwayne Haskins for how he handled the Detroit game over and over. 

Both newly signed tight end Logan Thomas (playing for Detroit) and Latimer had touchdowns at FedExField against the Redskins. It might be a coincidence but sure didn't hurt. 

If Latimer makes the Redskins and that is a very likely scenario, he probably will be their top kick returner. Last year, Latimer had 24 returns for 570 yards, a 23.8 average. 

Cody Latimer rips off huge 50-yard return to open second half

New York Giants wide receiver Cody Latimer rips off huge 50-yard return to open second half .

Latimer joins a receiver room that is light on experience and high on potential. Terry McLaurin, Steven Sims and Kelvin Harmon form the top-three. Trey Quinn is also part of the mix. 

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free and register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

