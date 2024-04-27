Unanticipated Target Looks The Part As Perfect Fit For New Orleans Saints Aggressive, Physical Defense
A trade up always felt inevitable for the New Orleans Saints in the 2024 NFL Draft, but this one was a bit of a surprise, and for a couple of reasons. The first of which is that Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry was available at all at pick No. 41. After that, it was that New Orleans made the move up for him, leaping the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals to make sure they landed him. Showing the NFL world that he was a top target for the team.
Figuring that the Saints would pursue a cornerback was no stretch. The Saints have a coaching staff filled with defensive back mind. Head coach Dennis Allen, defensive coordinator Joe Woods and, of course, former NFL safety and Saints defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson are all phenomenal developers of talent in the secondary. McKinstry has a ton of tools that they will love to sharpen and comes in with expansive knowledge that should make his transition to the New Orleans defense a lot easier than your average cornerback.
McKinstry though, is no average cornerback. A lot will be made of his pedestrian interception numbers, just two in his collegiate career. But not everything about being a cover corner is about interception. Especially in the 2024 NFL Draft which notably lacks ballhawking defensive backs. But for McKinstry, his 25 passes defended and drop in targets in coverage speak volumes.
McKinstry was targeted 80 times in 2022. In the process he allowed receptions on just 46.3% of those attempts. In 2023 that target number dropped drastically to 39. On those targets he allowed just 19 receptions and less than 100 yards after the catch.
His coverage ability is based on his focus on fundamentals and technique, which is something every defensive coaching staff member loves. Being able to fall back on technique as opposed to natural ability is always preferred.
"I play the position the right way," McKinstry said during his introductory Zoom call. "I don't really make a gamble unless I know I can make the play."
As for where McKinstry fits in, it is no mystery that the Saints have a loaded cornerback room. With incumbent starters Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo on the outside and Alontae Taylor in the slot, it may take a little time for the Crimson Tide corner to find his spot. But when he does, transitioning from Nick Saban's Alabama defense to Allen's press-man scheme should click quickly.
"That's what I primarily did at (Alabama)," he said when asked about fitting into the Saints' play style. "I played probably the most press-man snaps in college football over the last two years. So I have no problem playing press at all."
Many have questioned whether or not the second-round target will eventually move into the slot at the next level. While Allen did say that they plan to give him a chance to cross-train both inside and out, the team primarily views him as someone that can be a perimeter corner. Which makes sense considering he played on 28 career snaps in the slot. They like his physicality and tackling ability as well, which would translate reliably to the inside if he ever ends up there.
After McKinstry was selected, NFL analyst Brian Baldinger also highlighted the obvious fit. "I don't know if any team played more press-man coverage than the Saints last year," he said. "Whether it's Marshon or Alontae or Adebo, they plays a lot of press-man. That's kinda what they want to do and I think that's what Kool-Aid can do. He could be that guy."
It is clear that McKinstry is a fantastic fit for the Saints' defense, likely eventually on the outside. The question for him will be relative to when he will be able show it. With Adebo in a contract year and trade talk rumors continuing to swirl around Lattimore (though Allen seemed to give a stronger commitment to Lattimore's return as we have heard yet), so that question could be answered in the 2025 offseason rather than this year.