New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis Is Drinking The Kool-Aid On Draft Picks Fuaga, McKinstry, And Rattler
The interview between Mickey Loomis and Adam Schein was significant for New Orleans Saints fans. Usually, Loomis is guarded as the team's general manager; he provided a wealth of information about the team's draft picks, including offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga, cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, and quarterback Spencer Rattler.
During his pre-draft presser, Loomis strategically discussed the possibility of landing a 'really good player' at No. 14. Indeed, they did.
Loomis On First-Round Pick Taliese Fuaga
"I think, first of all, he's just a really good player. He's well-rounded. He's good in the run game, and he's a good pass protector. And he's played at a high level against a lot of good competition."
Here's Loomis' skinny On Kool-Aid McKinstry
"When night one ended and he's still on the board, then we start talking about, 'Hey, how do we how do we get up?' And you start making those calls and look, it's a cost-benefit analysis, and so you start making calls. You know what your price is. He kept being available as the picks went on in that second round. We were able to make a move and move up a few spots and really excited to get Kool-Aid. Obviously, we had a high grade on him. I think a lot of teams did, and there was a surprise that he lasted as long as he did. And the only downside is now I've got call, as a grown man, got to call another grown man Kool-Aid."
If the rookie corner starts making game-winning plays, 67-year-old Loomis will be drinking plenty of the Kool-Aid.
Loomis Dispels Pre-Draft Issues Teams Had On Spencer Rattler
"We had Spencer come in for a 30 visit," Loomis commented. "Had a great visit with him, you know, really impressed with his maturity and impressed how he's really open about, the things that he has done. And look, he hasn't done anything wrong. What were the circumstances behind the transfer? What were the circumstances? What did you learn from, you know, going to another school, going through the portal and all those things? And man, he was just really impressive, as a person, really open about the things that he might do a little differently. At the end of the day, look, he's a really talented passer. I mean, he completed 71% of his passes this last year. The other thing is when he was a sophomore at Oklahoma, he completed 75% of his passes. He had a 155 rating. He's just a talented, talented player...We're excited to have him in here and excited to, you know, have his career start with the Saints."
The New Orleans Saints rookies will report for minicamp on May 10.