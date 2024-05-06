BREAKING: Former New Orleans Saints Offensive Lineman Andrus Peat Expected To Sign With The Las Vegas Raiders
Andrus Peat will not be a part of the New Orleans Saints in 2024. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Peat is expected to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday afternoon. He played nine NFL seasons with the Saints.
Peat, 30, was drafted out of Stanford by New Orleans as the 13th overall selection in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft . He was the third lineman chosen and one of six offensive linemen selected in the first round that season.
Primarily a tackle in college, Peat was expected to assume the starting right tackle spot for the Saints. He'd appear in 12 games as a rookie, starting eight contests. Unable to secure the right tackle spot away from incumbent starter Zach Strief, Peat opened the 2016 campaign as the starting left guard. He started 15 games for the team that season, with some starts coming in place of an injured Terron Armstead at left tackle.
Over the next few years, Peat was considered one of the better run blocking interior linemen in the league. Occasionally, he'd fill in for an injured Armstead at left tackle, but he'd clearly found a home on the inside.
Peat earned three straight Pro Bowl honors between 2018 and 2020 as part of one of the best lines in the league. Injuries were the only valid criticism against him. He'd never played in a full season and between 2018 and 2022 missed a combined 31 games with various injuries.
Starting the 2023 campaign as a reserve, the Saints called upon Peat to replace an ineffective Trevor Penning at left tackle six games into the year. Peat turned in one of his best years, playing in a career-best 16 games and his most offensive snaps (809) since the 2017 season.
Upon entering free agency, many believed that the Saints would eventually bring Peat back to the team after the draft. Instead, it appears that his New Orleans career is now at an end.