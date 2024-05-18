Undrafted Ivy League Receiver Looks To Catch A Spot On New Orleans Saints Depth Chart
Undrafted rookies and late round draft picks typically face formidable odds to even make an NFL roster, let alone make a significant impact. However, the New Orleans Saints have an impressive history of finding overlooked talent. This is especially true at the wide receiver spot.
Lance Moore (undrafted by Browns) and Marques Colston (7th Round) wound up being two of the best players in franchise history. Rashid Shaheed (undrafted), Juwan Johnson (undrafted), and A.T. Perry (6th Round) are emerging into potential stars for the offense now. Undrafted receivers Brandon Coleman, Keith Kirkwood, Deonte Harty, and Marquez Callaway also managed to not just make the squad, but each made a contribution while with the team.
Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and Perry are the top three receivers for the Saints. New Orleans also added free agents Cedrick Wilson and Equanimeous St. Brown and used a fifth-round choice on WR Bub Means. While the depth chart might look full, don't overlook the chances of this Ivy League receiver to push the veterans for a job.
Mason Tipton, WR - Yale
A native of Akron, OH, Tipton landed with Yale and would be a playmaker for the program. As a freshman in 2019, he'd pull in 24 receptions for 325 yards and four touchdowns. After Covid canceled the 2020 campaign, Tipton returned to catch 27 balls for 570 yards and three scores in 2021, then 29 catches for 386 yards and two touchdowns the following year.
Tipton saved his best production for 2023, pulling in 52 receptions for 786 yards, 10 scores, and four 100-yard outings. His 19 career touchdowns puts him third on Yale's all-time list. An impressive 4.33 40 time at his Pro Day also caused scouts to pay closer attention to him leading up to the draft.
Possessing electric speed and explosive acceleration to create separation, Tipton could be a big-play slot specialist initially for an NFL offense. He has impressive body control to adjust to off-target throws and is willing to lay out for a reception. Tipton has excellent hands and ball-tracking ability, especially on deep throws.
Obviously, the biggest question about Tipton will be his ability to get open against NFL coverages after making the jump from the Ivy League. He must learn to slip press coverage better, something that often got him held up at the line or threw off timing routes.
Tipton needs to develop better variation and route precision. It's something he showed little of in college and is especially crucial if he's to be effective from the slot. While he has explosive speed, that wasn't always evident in his routes or with his open field ability after the catch.
Mason Tipton is one of three undrafted wideouts signed by the Saints. The others are Kyle Sheets (Slippery Rock) and Jermaine Jackson (Idaho). All three would seem to have an uphill roster battle against rookie fifth-round choice Means and free-agent additions Wilson and St. Brown.
Tipton can give himself a strong chance by showing that he can be a weapon from the slot, developing his route tree quickly, and making a mark on special teams. With the Saints, who have a rich history of unearthing undrafted receivers, don't discount Tipton's chances of knocking a veteran off the roster.