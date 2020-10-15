SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

If Michael Thomas Has Been a Team Problem, Why Tell Us Now?

BtBoylan

"Diva", "Cry Baby", "Just like his Uncle Keyshawn", "King of Slants"...

This is just a short list of phrases Twitter trolls have used to describe the 2019 AP Offensive Player of the Year. Thomas' attitude has been in question over the years because of his habit of finding himself in social media but it sounds like the lack of maturity goes well beyond an iPhone keyboard. 

Thomas was a healthy scratch Monday night, with the injury designation listed as "Not Injury Related". Half an hour after the announcement, multiple sources stated that the decision to sit Thomas was a direct result of a practice altercation with a teammate the Friday prior the Saints matchup with the Chargers.

New Orleans fined their superstar wideout nearly $59K this week for "Conduct Detrimental to the Club" after an altercation with C.J. Gardner-Johnson that led to punches being thrown. Albert Breer of MMQB added Thomas did not immediately apologize, which likely contributed to sitting out Monday night's contest.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Focus reported that the language in the letter from the team to Thomas states that the 2016 second-round pick was never suspended by the team but just fined. As a one-game suspension would result in $27.95M in future guarantees in Thomas' 5-year, $100M that could be voided.

Following their dramatic come from behind victory in Week 5, both QB Drew Brees and Head Coach Sean Payton were asked about Thomas' actions and whether he would be back following the bye week, drawing two different answers. Brees said the two have spoken constantly, as they normally do, and that Thomas "is going to be a big part of this team moving forward. We had an incident, and Sean (Payton) addressed it. We're going to be good."

Sean Payton had a different response when asked if Thomas was only going to miss one contest. "I will keep you posted. That is something that we will discuss and we will let you know when the time is right." Payton said. When asked with a follow up question about is Thomas' absence altered the game-plan, Payton replied, "We will talk about the players that played tonight."

THANKS FOR READING SAINTS NEWS NETWORK
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New Orleans Saints Offense: 2009 vs. 2020

A comparison of the New Orleans Saints 2009 Super Bowl Championship offense to the current 2020 unit.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Plunks

Chargers vs Saints GameDay Blog

Los Angeles Chargers vs New Orleans Saints GameDay Live Blog & Thread.

BtBoylan

by

Fresder

Saints vs. Chargers: Matchups to Watch

Which positions will be the determining factors when New Orleans takes on the Chargers on Monday Night Football?

Bob Rose

by

JayTiddy

Saints vs. Chargers Series History

Memo to the Chargers franchise: New Orleans would like to thank you for bringing a Brees of success to the Saints organization.

Bob Rose

Chargers vs. Saints: Pregame Report

The Saints look to go into their bye week on a high note, and Drew Brees looks to continue his success against his former team.

John Hendrix

BREAKING: New Orleans Chosen as the Host City for Super Bowl LIX

NFL owners approve moving New Orleans as the host city from Super Bowl LVIII to Super Bowl LIX in 2025.

Bob Rose

Saints Enter Bye Week Looking to Repeat History

A closer look at the success that New Orleans has had after a bye under Sean Payton and Drew Brees.

Bob Rose

By The Numbers: Chargers vs. Saints in Week 5

A look inside the numbers following the New Orleans Saints Week 5 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

BtBoylan

Saints in talks about Hosting their Home Games at LSU's Tiger Stadium

The New Orleans Saints are in talks with LSU to host several of their home games for 2020.

Kyle T. Mosley

Game Balls from the Saints 30-27 Overtime Thriller Over the Chargers

New Orleans overcomes another bad start, but battles like champions in an ugly but thrilling come from behind victory.

Bob Rose