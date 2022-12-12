SNN Roundtable: Saints Biggest Disappointment in 2022

A New Orleans Saints season that began with promise and hope crumbled quickly in 2022. At 4-9, nothing short of a literal miracle will get the Saints into the playoffs.

There is a big list of reasons why New Orleans has tumbled to the bottom of the standings this year. Inept coaching, self-inflicted miscues, turnovers, penalties, and failures in all phases of the game top the list. Plenty of individual players are also accountable for the team’s woes.

The Saints News Network crew gives you our thoughts on who the biggest disappointments have been for New Orleans in 2022.

Brendan Boylan

Tyrann Mathieu, S

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) in pass coverage against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It hurts me a little bit to be typing this out. I was extremely excited when the Black and Gold landed the “Honey Badger”, and expected him to positively affect the defensive play of the Saints. However, Mathieu has shown his age in 2022 and has not been the ball-hawking playmaker that many fans remember.

Through 13 games playing for his hometown team Mathieu has totaled 64 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery and 2 interceptions. Perhaps the expectation for No. 32 was too high headed into his tenth NFL season. Or maybe the Saints play as a whole makes the NFL veteran’s season look worse than it actually is.

All in all, I expected Mathieu to be a leader with his play and his voice this season. Unfortunately, that has not shined as I expected in 2022.

John Hendrix

New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen on the sidelines in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints have had plenty of disappointment this season, and there's been none bigger than Dennis Allen. It starts with him as the head coach, and when you think about the issues the team has faced all season, then it's pretty easy to conclude where you point blame to.

To be 10-12 weeks deep in a season and still have issues with fundamentals and communication is inexcusable. That's on coaching. To collapse late in the game not once, but several times is a sign of coaching.

This was supposed to be a season that helped pick up where Sean Payton left off with an even better roster outlook than 2021, but it's been nothing but frustration. Allen's philosophy and smarts shouldn't be questioned much, but the execution is lacking and has led to New Orleans being the worst they've been since before Sean Payton.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael; Credit: John J. Hendrix, Saints News Network

We expected more from the New Orleans Saints offense with Pete Carmichael having full control of the unit with Sean Payton. His offensive strategy was inconsistent throughout the season. At times, I wondered where was the aggressive play-caller that would take over for Payton and have high offensive production. But, it wasn't the case this season.

Observing how under-utilized Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill were in games was painful. The lack of mid-game adjustments and sticking with the same old game plan, which did not work the previous week, was puzzling.

It appears that Carmichael had an opportunity to get out from under Sean Payton's shadow; however, this season's offensive performance solidified why Payton was heavily involved in the first place.

Another headscratcher is the team's red zone offensive strategy. New Orleans is 20th in red zone touchdowns at 1.6 per game or 52.5%. What's worst is their paltry 4th-down conversion rate of 37.5%, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Saints must find consistency in the final four games. If not, it would be difficult not to make an offensive leadership change for the 2023 season.

Bob Rose

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY

As far as individual player disappointments, the easy answer is Tyrann Mathieu, who might be among the worst free agent acquisitions in team history. However, I didn't like the signing to begin with. Obviously Dennis Allen and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael have been utter failures in their coaching duties, dragging the franchise down below mediocrity.

The most disappointing player for me is one that the Saints have depended heavily on -- Alvin Kamara. The sixth-year back is having his worst season. Granted, his 550 rushing yards leads the team and 51 catches for 433 yards is second on the squad. However, Kamara has reached the end zone just three times, all in one game, and has made little difference most of the year.

In my opinion, Kamara has actually looked disinterested in several contests this season. In fairness to him, offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael has done a lousy job with using Kamara's best skills properly and the offensive line has been riddled with injuries.

Superstars make plays to win games. Alvin Kamara has not been a bad player, but he's also not been the superstar that his team has needed.