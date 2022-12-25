Saints Played the Grinch, Stole the Browns' Christmas with 'Fight, Heart, and Grit'

Dennis Allen and the Saints have the right to gloat after playing the Grinch and defeating the Browns on Christmas Eve at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Dennis Allen has the right to gloat after the Saints defeated the Browns 17-10 on a frigid Christmas Eve at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Grinch set the obstacles in place for New Orleans to lose, but Allen and his team refused to unwrap the green guy's gifts and tricks in Cleveland.

Dec 24, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen watches from the sidelines during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

"Look, the number one thing I want to say is, we talked all week about this game was going to be a game of mental toughness," Allen remarked to reporters in his postgame press conference. "And I thought our guys showed incredible grit."

A "dome team" isn't supposed to win the coldest football game in its franchise's history on the road and against the infamous Dawg Pound.

The Saints "Out-Grinched" the Grinch!

They stole the Browns' Christmas and any last-ditch hope of landing in the AFC playoff. New Orleans coveted Deshaun Watson in the offseason, only for him to spurn their advances and choose the Browns. As the pounding winds swirled around FirstEnergy, unlikely Saints defenders like Daniel Sorensen stealthily snatched an interception, and Carl Granderson sacked Watson to seal the win. The Browns weren't supposed to allow New Orleans without their top-three wide receivers (Thomas, Landry, and Olave) to win with subs named Juwan Johnson, Rashid Shaheed, Marquez Callaway, and Tre'Quan Smith. Cleveland's highly-regarded defense with Myles Garrett was neutralized after leading by 10 points, only to allow the Saints to score 17 unanswered points. The most "Grinchesque" stat of the day was the rushing efforts of Alvin Kamara, Taysom Hill, and David Johnson. They "out-rushed" the Browns' three-headed monster of Watson, Nick Chubb, and Kareem Hunt, 152 yards to 124 yards. Remember that New Orleans was down two starting offensive linemen — Andrus Peat and Cesar Ruiz. Kudos to the guys in the trenches!

"Besides heart and grit, that's what they got. And that's what the New Orleans Saints have been about. I know that the wins haven't come like we'd hoped. But our guys have never quit fighting. And it's why I love coaching them."

The Saints will celebrate their "Grinch" of a performance at home with friends and family this Christmas Day. Still, a more significant challenge is ahead — a New Year's Day match against the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field and a home season finale versus NFC South rival Carolina. The Eagles fell 40-34 to the Cowboys, and their starting quarterback Jalen Hurt (shoulder), may not participate in the Saints game.

"Every Sunday, regardless of the elements, regardless of circumstance, whatever it is, who's hurt, who's up, who's down, we're coming out and trying to get a win. However, we can," Alvin Kamara noted. "I know we're not looking at, 'we got to make the playoffs.' We're looking at, 'let's get this win,' which we did today. And next week, we're going to try to get another win."

It was the Saints' first back-to-back wins of the season. Could they go for three straight, beat the Eagles, and enter the final game with a postseason vibe in Caesars Superdome for the Who Dat Nation?

We shall see.

Happy Holidays Everyone from the Saints News Network!