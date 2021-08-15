Saints Preseason Opener Recap: The Highlights, Lowlights, and Notable Performances

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsEditorialGame DaySNN Krewe+SchedulePodcastsVideosTraining CampSI.com
Search

Saints Preseason Opener Highlights, Lowlights, and Notable Performances

New Orleans Saints had several highlights, lowlights, and notable performances in their preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

New Orleans Saints had several highlights, lowlights, and notable performances in their preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Preseason games typically are a collection of mistakes and blunders, which lead to position coaches watching the game film and working to correct the problems before the next matchup.  

Saints Head Coach Sean Payton

The initial reaction from Sean Payton was the most notable of any of the players after last night's 17-14 loss versus the Baltimore Ravens. Payton began his presser, addressing the six turnovers and ten penalties for 63 yards. 

At the same token, Coach Payton pointed out that the mistakes were "not just [from] rookies," but veterans. Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman's fumbles. Hill and Winston threw interceptions. The false starts and offsides penalties. Missed defensive rush assignments. These are the few Payton addressed, and I noticed.

Conversely, there were a few game highlights, and unfortunately, five significant lowlights to detail on game performances.

USATSI_16565841_168389760_lowres

SAINTS HIGHLIGHTS

  1. All three quarterbacks - Hill, Winston, and Book - demonstrated that the New Orleans offense was still productive through the air and ground without Brees under center. The offense had 366 total yards (272 passing and 94 rushing) on 61 offensive plays and two touchdowns.
  2. Juwan Johnson's conversion to tight end could be what he and the Saints both needed. The second-year player caught two bullets from Jameis Winston for 71 yards. Cudos.
  3. Marquez Callaway was targeted 4 times and caught 3 passes for 61 yards, his longest was 28 yards. Respectable numbers since he was in 20 offensive plays on the evening.
  4. The first-unit offensive line was stellar in the run phase and pass protection. The line play as a whole was solid through the contest but allowed 3 quarterback sacks. The regular season offensive starters Andrus Peat and Cesar Ruiz accounted for 20 snaps each; center Erik McCoy had 11 snaps. Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk did not play. C Will Clapp had the most playtime of any lineman and player against the Ravens with 49 snaps. Snaps from the other lineman were: T Throckmorton (43), T Greenridge (39), G Hurst (39), G Sweezy (35), T Young (24), T Murphy (13), G Kelly (11), and C Montano (11).
  5. The defensive line stood out early and contributed to holding the Ravens to 9 points in the first half. Sean Payton said DT Onyemata's 22 snaps were normal to keep him playing football even as he faces a six-game suspension at the start of the season.Sean Payton said Taysom Hill's errant pass to Ty Montgomery's resulted from miscommunication between the quarterback and receiver. "One's running a shallow cross, and one's expecting to set it down, bad by both of them, we're look at it on tape," said Payton.

SAINTS LOWLIGHTS

  1. Sean Payton said Taysom Hill's errant pass to Ty Montgomery's resulted from miscommunication between the quarterback and receiver. "One's running a shallow cross, and one's expecting to set it down, bad by both of them, we're look at it on tape," said Payton.
  2. Jameis Winston's interception was a mixture of two elements. First, Winston's pass was underthrown, but the pass was catchable for Lil' Jordan Humphrey against Westry.  
  3. Ball security issuses. The fumbles from the Saints running backs were extremely uncharacteristic and stopped offensive drives, possibly leading to points. Murray's error was atypical. He has fumbled once in 31 games and 292 rushes since arriving in New Orleans. Murray, Devonta Freeman, and Tony Jones, Jr. were all culprits on the evening.
  4. Rush defense in the second half was underwhelming.  
  5. Secondary showed coverage lapses in the second half. Prince Amukamara gave up plays on the Ravens' go-ahead drive. ]
Saint LB Zack Baun

NOTABLE MENTION

  • DB Bryce Thompson's first interception.
  • CB Paulson Adebo as a gunner on special teams!  He had 9 ST snaps and 1 ST tackle.
  • Tony Jones, Jr. made the most of his field time with a touchdown off of carries for 82 yards (longest 28 yards).  However, the fumble was costly.
  • LB Zack Baun had solid outing.
  • QB Ian Book showed flashes and good mobility, but has to know he cannot outrun NFL defenders like in college.
  • Defensive ends Tanoh Kpassagnon and Carl Granderson played well.
  • P Blake Gillikin's 3 punts averaged 47.3 yards per punt for a total of 143 yards.   His longest was 61 yards.  New Orleans, he has a leg.
  • Watch Easop Winston and Kawaan Baker.
Line Judge Maia Chaka

CONGRATULATIONS

Line Judge Maia Chaka became the first black woman to become an NFL official and participate in a game.

READ MORE SAINTS NEWS

Jameis Winston Looks at Scoreboard
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Preseason Opener Recap: The Highlights, Lowlights, and Notable Performances

USATSI_16565527_168389760_lowres
Game Day

Takeaways From the Saints Preseason Opener

USATSI_11493198_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Scouting Report: Ravens Defense

Saints Running Back Alvin Kamara vs. Ravens
Game Day

Saints vs. Ravens GameDay: Key Storylines, Matchups, How to Watch and Listen to the Game

IAN BOOK, SAINTS QUARTERBACK
Editorial / Opinion

Saints GameDay: Eager to See Rookie QB Ian Book in Limited Action this Preseason

USATSI_16486520_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

5 Players to Watch During the Saints vs. Ravens Preseason Clash

Caesars Superdome
News

Saints COVID-19 Requirements for Fans in Caesars Superdome

Kamara vs. Ravens
Editorial / Opinion

What to Watch For When the Saints Take on the Ravens