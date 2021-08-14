Saints vs. Ravens GameDay: Key Storylines, Matchups, How to Watch and Listen to the Game

New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens preseason notes on key storylines, matchups, and broadcasting.

The New Orleans Saints will visit the Baltimore Ravens at M & T Stadium on Aug. 14 at 6 PM CT. New Orleans hosted their last preseason contest in 2017 when the Saints fell to the Ravens, 14-13.

Oct 21, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) runs for a first down against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

SAINTS STORYLINES

Jameis Winston vs. Taysom Hill preseason battle will commence tonight. The quarterbacks have been fairly close in training camp practices. Sean Payton, the players, and fans will closely monitor the signal callers' snaps and reads. An impressive early start by either could create separation in the overall competition. Lukewarm performances by either will only keep the fires of doubt roaring in the Who Dat Nation. Wide Receiver Separation! Michael Thomas will be on the sidelines to keep good faith between the enigmatic receiver and the team. Who will leap and claim the No. 1 receiver role in New Orleans on the field? Callaway, Smith, and Hogan are the early contenders. Unfortunately for Tre'Quan Smith, recent injuries scuttled his progress in camp. It's time to shine with Callaway and Hogan if Smith cannot dress for tonight's preseason opener. Also, watch Deonte Harris, Kawaan Baker, Lil Jordan Humphrey, and Easop Winston with no Thomas, Montgomery, and possibly without Smith. Who's the other Bookend? Lattimore will be a fixture at the corner position - suspension or not. Patrick Robinson's retirement makes the No. 2 spot interesting. Unofficial depth charts have veteran Ken Crawley returning to his old job at LCB. Behind him are Poole and Russell. Second-round pick Adebo is followed by Amukamara, Haley, and Alexander backing up Lattimore at RCB. Linebackers Stepping Up! This evening, Kwon Alexander may not see action, but Demario's young and talented linebackers Pete Werner, Zack Baun, and Andrew Dowell will have my binoculars (Old School) ready. Kaden Elliss' progress is of interest as well as Smith, Spence, McManis, and Hansen's. Ending a Streak! Can New Orleans put an end to the Baltimore Ravens' 17-game preseason winning streak? The Ravens have been impressive with notching victories in the audition games since 2015.

FIVE KEY MATCHUPS

Saints Quarterbacks vs. Ravens' Entire Defense

Saints Wide Receivers vs. Ravens' Secondary

Saints Secondary vs. Ravens Wide Receivers

Saints Linebacker/Defensive Line vs. Ravens' Rushing Attack

Saints Special Teams vs. Ravens Special Teams

Oct 21, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) rushes past Baltimore Ravens defensive back Anthony Levine (41) during the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

WEEK 1: SAINTS PRESEASON OPENER

New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens

Kickoff: 6 PM CT

Arena: M&T Bank Stadium

Betting: Ravens -2.5

Last Preseason Contest: 2017, Ravens won 14-13 in New Orleans

Regular-season series record: Ravens lead 5-2

HOW TO WATCH

New Orleans: WVUE/Fox 8

Baton Rouge: WAFB-TV/CBS

Lafayette: KATC-TV/ABC

HOW TO LISTEN

WWL 105.3FM/870 AM (New Orleans)

WDGL 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge)

KMDL 97.3 FM (Lafayette)

Online WWL/Audacy on your laptop

Game recap will be online at www.saints.media from Saints News Network.