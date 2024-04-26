Saints News Network

Grading the Saints First-Round Selection Of Taliese Fuaga

The board fell favorably for the Saints, and they made a great pick in Taliese Fuaga.

John Hendrix

Mar 3, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon State offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga (OL24) poses during
Mar 3, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon State offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga (OL24) poses during / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It was quite an interesting buildup to the 14th pick. The Falcons ended up shocking many by taking Michael Penix Jr., and as we got closer to the Saints selecting, it became evident that they were going to get a great player. Although they reportedly contemplated trading back, they made the pick and selected Oregon State offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga.

Grading the Taliese Fuaga Pick

There's a few ways to look at this pick, for starters. Fuaga should be a right tackle for New Orleans, although it has been suggested that he could move inside. The need was there for the Saints, as the future of Ryan Ramczyk is not looking promising. We've wrote plenty of columns about how the team feels on Trevor Penning, so this was a logical pick.

Fuaga was a starter for the Beavers for the past years, and he plays with a very nasty demeanor. He puts his protection on display, but can also offer upside in the running game. He's 6-foot-5, 324 pounds and . This was my mock pick. He was not credited with giving up a sack in those two years starting at Oregon State, and the tape shows that he's able to counter speed rushers. His footwork also stands out to pair with a strong frame and agility.

Fuaga is the type of player who could be a five-year starter in the short-term for the Saints with the fifth-year option in play, but he has the potential to be a ten-year starter. You can check out his first interview here.

Draft Grade: A

Published |Modified
John Hendrix

JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net