Grading the Saints First-Round Selection Of Taliese Fuaga
It was quite an interesting buildup to the 14th pick. The Falcons ended up shocking many by taking Michael Penix Jr., and as we got closer to the Saints selecting, it became evident that they were going to get a great player. Although they reportedly contemplated trading back, they made the pick and selected Oregon State offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga.
Grading the Taliese Fuaga Pick
There's a few ways to look at this pick, for starters. Fuaga should be a right tackle for New Orleans, although it has been suggested that he could move inside. The need was there for the Saints, as the future of Ryan Ramczyk is not looking promising. We've wrote plenty of columns about how the team feels on Trevor Penning, so this was a logical pick.
Fuaga was a starter for the Beavers for the past years, and he plays with a very nasty demeanor. He puts his protection on display, but can also offer upside in the running game. He's 6-foot-5, 324 pounds and . This was my mock pick. He was not credited with giving up a sack in those two years starting at Oregon State, and the tape shows that he's able to counter speed rushers. His footwork also stands out to pair with a strong frame and agility.
Fuaga is the type of player who could be a five-year starter in the short-term for the Saints with the fifth-year option in play, but he has the potential to be a ten-year starter. You can check out his first interview here.