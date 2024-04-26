Saints News Network

No, The Saints Did Not Try To Trade Up For Michael Penix Jr.

Wild draft rumors always come out, but the one regarding Michael Penix Jr. and the Saints is not accurate.

Feb 1, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National quarterback Michael Penix Jr of Washington (9) talks with / Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Draft rumors are always interesting, especially after all of the action. The things that almost happen are a sight to see, but one thing that did not happen was the Saints attempting to trade up in the Top-10 for Michael Penix Jr. Per a very reliable league source, Saints News Network was told, "It never happened."

A report emerged on Thursday evening that the Saints, Seahawks and Raiders all attempted to get into the Top-10 mix for Penix Jr., but that simply wasn't the case for New Orleans. They did get some trade offers to move back leading up to their pick, but they chose to stand put and take Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga, filling a major need.

Taking Penix Jr. wouldn't have made much sense, as about as much sense as it made for the Falcons after signing Kirk Cousins in free agency and the debacle afterwards. New Orleans has four quarterbacks on their roster and are committed to Derek Carr this season and beyond. They technically have five in the room if you count Taysom Hill, so this just isn't one that makes sense, and again, it never happened.

