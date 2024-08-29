Shocking Twist: Star NFL Returner Fails Physical, Saints Lose Key Player
The Saints won't be getting running back and All-Pro returner Kene Nwangwu after all. Head coach Dennis Allen revealed on Thursday afternoon that the team waived him with a failed physical designation.
New Orleans put in a waiver claim on him Wednesday, and things looked to get pretty interesting for the return game. There was some familiarity with the player given some ties with Nwangwu's time in Minnesota, but it's not happening any time soon it would appear.
The Saints used Rashid Shaheed, Taysom Hill, Jordan Mims, Alontae Taylor and Mason Tipton in the return game during training camp, so we'll see what combination they roll out when Week 1 comes around.
Jordan Mims was reportedly not seen at practice, but there's no need to worry. He's still on the roster.