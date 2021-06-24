Mike Hoss Shares His Excitement of Landing His Dream Job as 'Voice of the Saints'

WWL and the Saints named Mike Hoss as the new 'Voice of the Saints' following Zach Strief and following the footsteps of his friend and mentor Jim Henderson.

When Jim Henderson stepped down, Mike Hoss wanted to replace a man he admired as the 'Voice of the Saints.'

Unfortunately, the job went to Zach Strief. Strief is now an assistant offensive line coach for his old team, the New Orleans Saints.

Credit: SNN; Dr. Carla Antoine interviewing Mike Hoss.

When I met Mike in the summer of 2020 while covering a story, the former beloved WWL-TV Anchor shared insights on the Mercedes-Benz Superdome renovations while serving as Communications Coordinator-ASM Global/LSED.

In the meeting, he told me how much he really wanted to become the New Orleans Saints' announcer and was distraught when he didn't land the role.

So, I was happy for Mike and reached out to him shortly after I heard the news that WWL and the Saints chose him to pair alongside Deuce McAllister in the radio booth for the 2021 season.

He was extremely happy and sent me a heartfelt text this morning.

"Getting the play-by-play job and Voice of the Saints, is actually beyond a dream. I have been very fortunate to have great people in this city believe in me and support me throughout my career. I love New Orleans and everything that goes with it, but that begins with the people here. They embraced a young inexperienced kid from Virginia 30 plus years ago and I'll never forget it. The people here and Saints fans especially are unique, real, and warm, and the heart and soul that makes this city what it is. I am so lucky to have a veteran like Deuce McAllister next to me in the booth who will be the rock I lean upon. I am also blessed to have Zach Strief and Jim Henderson support me and be willing to answer the many questions I will have. I am eager, excited, a little overwhelmed. I hope I can continue the tradition of "turn your TV down and turn up WWL" for years to come." Mike Hoss

For many years, Hoss was a staple on WWL-TV Channel 4 news reporting on the Saints for more than 30 years. Hoss' career began as a sports reporter and was promoted to anchoring the Morning Show.

Season ticket holders would frequently see Mike broadcasting on the Saints’ sidelines during regular-season games in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Now a new era begins for the New Orleans Saints and WWL Radio as Mike Hoss takes the helm of announcing the play-by-play for the boys in Black and Gold.