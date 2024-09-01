NFL Predictions: See If The Saints Return To The Playoffs And Who Wins Super Bowl LIX
The New Orleans Saints kick off their 58th NFL season by hosting the Carolina Panthers, an NFC South rival. New Orleans is looking to return to the playoffs this season after a three-year absence and a 9-8 finish in 2023, Dennis Allen's second as head coach.
The 2024-25 NFL season officially begins on Thursday, September 5, with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens. Friday, September 6, sees the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers square off in Brazil.
No other city has hosted more Super Bowls than New Orleans, the site of this year's Super Bowl LIX. While longshots, the New Orleans Saints look to become just the third team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium.
There are tons of intriguing storylines to watch throughout the league to start the year, with plenty more always to develop. With that said, here are my divisional predictions, playoff predictions, and prediction on who will claim the Lombardi Trophy this season.
* = playoff qualifier
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo Bills*
2. Miami Dolphins*
3. New York Jets
4. New England Patriots
Some believe that the Bills' championship window is closed. While this Buffalo squad doesn't look as talented, QB Josh Allen and an underrated defense will keep them competitive. Even with a lack of proven receiving talent around Allen, they should have enough firepower and defense to hold off the explosive Dolphins.
Miami has championship-level explosiveness on offense, but major questions on defense. If that unit comes together, it's easy to imagine them winning the division or going on a playoff run.
The Jets have a terrific defense, but not enough weapons on offense for an Aaron Rodgers that looked well into decline with Green Bay in 2022 before his Achilles injury last year. New England is in full rebuild mode and is devoid of talent on both sides of the ball.
AFC NORTH
1. Cincinnati Bengals*
2. Baltimore Ravens*
3. Cleveland Browns
4. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Ravens are heavy favorites to repeat as division champs. With coach John Harbaugh, this physical team pushes every opponent to their limit. However, I'm going with Cincinnati to rebound as long as QB Joe Burrow stays healthy.
Both the Ravens and Bengals have extremely talented defenses, but Cincinnati has more explosive receiving talent and a more reliable quarterback. I can see either of these squads going on a deep playoff run.
Cleveland has the defense to take this division and an improved receiving corps. Will that be enough to cause improved play from QB Deshaun Watson? That answer will be the difference between a team that misses the postseason or one that can be a legitimate title contender.
The Steelers also have a defense that can shut down any opponent. It'll be Pittsburgh's offense, particularly quarterback, that keeps the Steelers from the playoffs and might result in Mike Tomlin's first career losing season.
All four of these teams have the defense to win this division. Burrow and Lamar Jackson's athleticism gives Cincinnati and Baltimore the edge over Cleveland and Pittsburgh. Cleveland's schedule and uncertain play at quarterback may keep them from the postseason altogether.
AFC SOUTH
1. Houston Texans*
2. Jacksonville Jaguars*
3. Indianapolis Colts
4. Tennessee Titans
A young Texans team must guard against a slip after surprising the NFL last season but have the tools to be a legitimate contender. Their fast defense must show more physicality, but they're balanced by a potentially special offense led by QB C.J. Stroud.
Houston doesn't need to look any further than division rival Jacksonville to find a young team that failed to meet increased expectations last year. Look for the Jaguars to bounce back in 2024. Jacksonville has a disruptive front seven on defense and tons of offensive speed for QB Trevor Lawrence, who is the key for postseason aspirations.
Indianapolis will be an exciting watch, but likely have too many holes to contend just yet. The Titans are undergoing an identity change and it'll show on the field. Don't be surprised if Tennessee finishes with a top-5 draft choice for next season.
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City Chiefs*
2. Los Angeles Chargers
3. Denver Broncos
4. Las Vegas Raiders
It will be an upset if Kansas City doesn't have this otherwise weak division wrapped up by Thanksgiving. The Chiefs have one of the league's best quarterbacks, best coaches, best tight ends, best defensive linemen, and an ideal supporting cast around them. Kansas City, along with certain help from a certain league office, has the pieces to be the NFL's first three-peat champion.
The Chargers will be a different and more hard-nosed team under new coach Jim Harbaugh. It'll take some time to build, but the Chargers have the quarterback talent and enough defensive pieces to at least hold off the Broncos and Raiders for second place.
Sean Payton has his quarterback in Bo Nix, but there's still a lot of work to do on this roster. Denver will surprise some teams but are nowhere near a playoff contender just yet. The Raiders may have the most athletic tight end room in the league but little else on offense and a defense not good enough to make up for it.
Division Champions: Chiefs, Texans, Bengals, Bills
Wild-Card: Ravens, Dolphins, Jaguars
AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Chiefs over Texans
NFC EAST
1. Philadelphia Eagles*
2. Dallas Cowboys*
3. New York Giants
4. Washington
After a disappointing finish to last season, I expect the Eagles to bounce back strong. They have some questions on defense, but will have one of the NFL's top offenses if QB Jalen Hurts continues to progress.
Until they prove otherwise, Dallas will continue to be Dallas. A talented squad capable of beating anyone but just something missing when it matters most. This year's version has one of the league's best defenders in Micah Parsons and a productive passing attack. However, questionable issues at running back, the offensive line, and linebacker could be their undoing.
Washington and the Giants will be among the worst teams in the NFL. The Giants have young receivers and defensive talent...but Daniel Jones at quarterback. Washington may have their quarterback and some young skill position talent, but a potentially abysmal defense.
NFC NORTH
1. Detroit Lions*
2. Green Bay Packers*
3. Chicago Bears
4. Minnesota Vikings
As long as they stay healthy and QB Jared Goff doesn't regress, the Lions will have one of the most diverse offenses in the NFL. If cornerback play improves, an offseason focus, then Detroit is a legitimate championship contender.
Green Bay should push Detroit hard for division supremacy. This will especially be true if QB Jordan Love and his young receivers continue the development they showed during their playoff run last year. The Packers also have a stout defense and an excellent running back addition in Josh Jacobs.
Chicago is finally building an offense with some potentially explosive weapons. However, expect the Bears to have growing pains. Especially along the offensive line and defensively.
Minnesota probably deserves a mulligan before the season even starts. The Vikings are extremely talented at the skill positions and should have an above average defense. But, with Sam Darnold at quarterback....enough said.
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco 49ers*
2. Los Angeles Rams*
3. Seattle Seahawks
4. Arizona Cardinals
The defending NFC Champion 49ers should be the conference favorite again, and with good reason. San Francisco returns most of an offense that was top-5 in every category last year. Defensively, the 49ers remain physical with a few of the league's top players.
The Rams have to replace future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald, interception leaders Jordan Fuller and Ahkello Witherspoon, and leading tackler Ernest Jones on defense. A balanced offense that can beat teams in multiple ways should keep the team afloat while the defense progresses.
Arizona and Seattle are teams in transition. The Cardinals have the offensive firepower to put up a lot of points, but their defense may give up just as many. The Seahawks young defense is in better shape, but they're somewhat thin on offense.
NFC SOUTH
1. New Orleans Saints* 10-7
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers* 9-8
3. Atlanta Falcons 8-9
4. Carolina Panthers 5-12
Aside from pressing questions at offensive line, head coach, and quarterback, the Saints have enough talent everywhere else to compete with anyone. If New Orleans can positively answer those questions, stay healthy, overcome a brutal early schedule, and FINISH teams off then they can take the division for the first time since 2020. To be fair, that's a lot of ''ifs'' facing them.
Tampa Bay should again be the top competition for the Saints and appear to be the more stable of the two teams. Despite their talent at wideout and some defensive stars, the lack of a running game and losses on the defensive side could be the Bucs' undoing.
Like Dallas, Atlanta will always be Atlanta. I don't get why people are so high on the Falcons. Kirk Cousins and Raheem Morris are not the kind of moves that elevates a team into contenders. Additionally, the Falcons have yet to find an offensive identity and have a defense that looks highly vulnerable.
The Panthers were smart in trying to surround QB Bryce Young with some help. In typical Carolina style though, they sacrificed several of their best defensive players to do it. The Panthers will be improved, but they still have a long way to go.
I see the Saints edging out Tampa Bay and Atlanta for the NFC South title. It wouldn't shock me if New Orleans went on a small playoff run if matchups were favorable. However, an early postseason exit seems more likely. The Saints don't have the offensive line talent or consistent enough quarterback play to edge out the top teams in the conference.
Division champions: Lions, 49ers, Eagles, Saints
Wild-Card: Packers, Cowboys, Rams
NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Lions over 49ers
SUPER BOWL LIX
Kansas City vs. Detroit
It's all about the ''best storylines'' and favorite angles for Roger Goodell. If you don't believe that, then I have some wonderful beachfront property in Nebraska to sell you. With that said, the Chiefs becoming the first three-peat and force-feeding Mahomes further into the G.O.A.T. conversation may be too much to overlook.
The Lions were one blown half away from taking the NFC Championship game last year. They are a more seasoned squad going into 2024, and one with some unfinished business. Detroit is a well-rounded team that already plays with an edge. Now it is one that has a chip on their shoulder.
I never thought I'd say this with a straight face in my lifetime, but the Detroit Lions will be your 2024-25 Super Bowl champions.