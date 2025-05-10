NFL Insider Urges Saints To Pursue Ex-Jets Star After Derek Carr's Retirement
On Saturday morning, New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr sent shockwaves through the football world when he announced his retirement from the sport. This shocking announcement leaves the Saints with a trio of Jake Haener, Spencer Rattler, and Tyler Shough in their quarterback room.
While losing Carr depletes the quarterback room, it provides a huge boost to the Saints' cap space. Carr's retirement means the Saints don't have to paying him the $30 million he was guaranteed for 2025, which frees up the Saints to go after one or two stars still in free agency.
NFL analyst and former quarterback Robert Griffin III recently urged the Saints to pursue former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers as a potential Carr replacement.
Rodgers has been a free agent for quite some time now, yet he still hasn't signed. At the current moment, the only team in football who's reportedly actively pursuing the 41-year-old is the Pittsburgh Steelers. That leaves Rodgers with the decision between the Steelers or retirement, unless the Saints opt to enter the race.
Rodgers would work well as a bridge quarterback in New Orleans, but the Saints wouldn't be signing him with Super Bowl expectations. Instead, Rodgers could be a good mentor and buffer signal caller for Shough, Haener, and Rattler.
Either way, New Orleans would need to offer him quite a contract to steal him from the Steelers or retirement, whichever way he's leaning.
