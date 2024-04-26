Illinois Defensive Tackle Could Be Unexpected Round Two Prize For New Orleans Saints In NFL Draft
After choosing Oregon State OT Taliese Fuaga with their first round pick on Thursday night, the New Orleans Saints prepare for Day 2 of the NFL Draft this evening. The Saints only have one pick this evening currently. It's a second-round selection, 45th overall, with no other choice scheduled until the fifth round (#150) on Saturday.
We should expect some movement from New Orleans in rounds three and four. The Saints still have notable needs on the offensive line, along with defensive tackle, wide receiver, safety, and tight end.
Here's a closer look at a player who would not only fill one of those needs, but was also expected to be selected in the first round by several analysts.
Jer'Zhan (Johnny) Newton, DT - Illinois; 6'2" & 304-Lbs.
Johnny Newton flashed immediate disruption as a rotational player in his freshman year at Illinois. By the end of his four-year tenure, he was arguably the most impactful defensive lineman in the Big Ten.
Newton's 5.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss (second in the conference) in 2022 led to 1st Team All-Big Ten and 2nd Team All-American honors. In 2023, 7.5 sacks, 8.5 stops for loss, and multiple blocked kicks resulted in 1st Team All-American and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year accolades.
Formidable power on a compact frame, Newton also has the agility and athletic skills of a big defensive end. A sudden initial punch often allows him to gain instant advantage, while his upper body strength and leg drive allows him to push into backfields with a consistent burst.
Against the run, Newton stalemates the point of attack with incredible leverage and power. He has an impressive arsenal of both initial attacks and counter moves as a pass rusher. His agility and pass rushing skills could even allow him to move to end in some situations or alignments.
A little undersized for a power position, Newton doesn't have the profile of a nose tackle in a 3-man front. He may be engulfed by larger double-teams. He'll also need to improve his quickness at the snap and show better awareness for inside running lanes.
Newton has solid technique. However, he'll need to continue to develop in this area. Doing so would make up for his lack of size and bulk and will maximize his quickness and strength in interior showdowns against blockers.
Most analysts expected Johnny Newton to be a first-round choice. Some even had him projected as coming off the board midway through the opening round. He is now among the top overall prospects still on the board as the draft moves into Day 2. Newton headlines a defensive tackle group that still includes Kris Jenkins (Michigan), T'Vondre Sweat (Texas), Braden Fiske (Florida State), Ruke Orhorhoro (Clemson), and DeWayne Carter (Duke).
The Saints own the 13th pick in the second round. If Newton is still available, he'd provide a dynamic complement to Bryan Bresee, last year's first-round pick. This duo should be a disruptive boost to the entire New Orleans defense.