    • December 2, 2021
    Report: Saints to be Without Kamara, Ramczyk, and Armstead Against the Cowboys

    The hits keep coming.  New Orleans will be without three more offensive stars in their game against Dallas this evening.
    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed the news many saw coming this morning. The New Orleans Saints will be without RB Alvin Kamara, LT Terron Armstead, and RT Ryan Ramczyk when they take on the Dallas Cowboys tonight.

    Kamara has scored seven touchdowns and is the team’s leading rusher with 530 yards and its leading receiver with 32 catches for 310 yards.

    This will be the fourth straight contest he’ll miss because of a knee injury. His absence further limits an offense that has struggled to find playmakers.

    Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) jumps through a hole. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    Read More

    Mark Ingram will take the bulk of the snaps at running back. Ingram is returning from his own injury that sidelined him last week in a loss to Buffalo. He has 205 yards rushing and 17 receptions for 132 yards in four games of action.

    Taysom Hill gets the start at quarterback tonight, replacing Trevor Siemian. Hill adds another strong rushing threat to go along with Ingram. He’ll also have to make plays in the passing game without the league's best receiving back.

    The Saints offensive line will have to protect Hill and open up holes for the running game without two of the league's best tackles. This is their third straight game without Ramczyk, while Armstead has missed three of the last four contests.

    James Hurst will man one of the tackle positions. Eight-year journeyman Jordan Mills will likely take over the other spot. The Saints rank 27th in total offense and are looking to snap a four-game losing streak against the 7-4 Cowboys. 

    USATSI_17083173_168388561_lowres
