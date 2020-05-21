New Orleans Saints signed former Pittsburgh Steelers LB Anthony Chickillo on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Reports have the Saints and Chickillo agreeing to a one-year deal this season. Neither side has released the financial terms of Chickillo's contract with New Orleans

Chickillo adds much-needed depth at the linebacker position for New Orleans. However, Chickillo played mostly on special teams for the Steelers. Expect him to compete for a roster spot against the two Michigan State products LB Andrew Dowell and UDFA LB Joe Bachie, along with LB Kaden Elliss. The Saints drafted in the 3rd round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Wisconsin's LB Zack Baun who has a good chance of playing significant time this season. New Orleans has veteran linebackers in LB Demario Davis, LB Kiko Alonso, LB Alex Anzalone, and LB Craig Robertson returning for DC Dennis Allen in 2020. The Saints may seek another veteran before training camp in August.

I spoke with ALLSteelers writer Noah Strackbein about Chickillo's days with Pittsburgh. Strackbein said, "there's not much to say when it comes to his ability as a linebacker. He's a guy that probably would have stayed in Pittsburgh if he didn't have such a big contract. And, he had some trouble last season." The trouble Noah referred to was Chickillo's arrest for domestic violence at a hotel with the at-the-time girlfriend, Alysha Newman.

According to Pittsburgh's Action News website, "Misdemeanor charges were dropped against a Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker [Chickillo] who had been accused of injuring his girlfriend [Newman] during a fight in their western Pennsylvania hotel room this month."

Last season, Chickillo signed a two-year, $8 million contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He lost minimal playing time after his arrest in October of 2019 by the NFL. Pittsburgh released Chickillo on March 16, 2020, from his two-year deal.

Anthony Chickillo is a native of Tampa, FL, and played his collegiate football for the University of Miami in FL. During the draft process, scouts considered him as a tweener standing at 6-3 and weighing 267 lbs. His speed and athletic ability were not the best, but his special teams' performances were solid. The Steelers selected Anthony as the 212 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. In his five years at Pittsburgh, he totaled 78 tackles, 7 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, and 1 TD.

Tampa Bay drafted his father Tony Chickillo and he played for the San Diego Chargers and New York Jets. Nick Chickillo, his grandfather, was a member of the NFL's Chicago Cardinals for one season. Both his father and grandfather were former University of Miami players.