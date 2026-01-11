Saints Linked To $17 Million Playmaker To Bolster Tyler Shough's Offense

The New Orleans Saints came into the season with one of the worst rosters in the sport and a major question mark at quarterback.

Fortunately for the Saints, rookie quarterback Tyler Shough burst on the scene when he was elevated to the starting role halfway through the season. Shough was one of the better young quarterbacks in the league down the stretch and he's seemed to solidify himself as the team's quarterback of the future.

As a result, the Saints will need to bolster the roster around him. The wide receiver core is one of the worst units in the league, aside from Chris Olave. The running back room is aging quickly and could use an additional young talent. The Saints will likely use free agency, the trade block, and the draft to find upgrades.

Keith Crear III of Roundtable Sports suggested the Saints could be a landing spot for Washington Commanders free agent wide receiver Deebo Samuel this offseason.

Deebo Samuel would pair perfectly next to Chris Olave

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"With Taysom Hill entering free agency at age 35, the 'Swiss Army Knife' role in New Orleans is officially vacant. Enter Deebo Samuel," Crear wrote. "Even as he gets older, Deebo remains one of the most unique and terrifying threats in the NFL.

"Under Kellen Moore’s creative play-calling, Samuel could be the ultimate safety valve for Shough. He can line up in the backfield to alleviate pressure on the aging Alvin Kamara or play the slot to complement Olave’s vertical threat. Adding Deebo isn't just about adding a receiver; it’s about adding an identity."

Samuel would be a huge addition for the Saints. He's not in his prime right now, but he's a very unique talent with a lot of versatility.

The Saints could use him in a similar role to Taysom Hill, though Samuel would be more of a receiving threat. Still, the role could be very similar.

Samuel would help take some of the load off of Alvin Kamara in the backfield. The veteran playmaker could handle five or seven carries a game while also doubling as the No. 2 wide receiver. It would be the best of both worlds in New Orleans.

