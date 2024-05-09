Saints News Network

Saints Sign Their First-Round Pick

The Saints have signed first-round pick Taliese Fuaga to a four-year contract.

The Saints have signed their first draft pick, as the team announced the signing of offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga on Thursday afternoon. It's a four-year contract for the 14th overall pick, which will be a fully guaranteed $17.3 million. New Orleans will also be able to use the fifth-year option on Fuaga when the time comes.

Fuaga was a starter for the Oregon State Beavers for the past couple of years, and his 6-foot-5, 324-pound frame and play style will be a welcomed addition to the Saints offensive line. Fuaga was not credited with giving up a sack in his past two seasons.

"He's a tremendous talent," NFL Network Analyst Brian Baldinger told us following the draft. "He's got anvils for hands. He's got real Polynesian power. His feet are in the ground. It's hard to push him around. Hit hits people, he shocks people."

We expect Fuaga to be the team's starting right tackle when it's all said and done, with the future of Ryan Ramczyk being on the pessimistic side right now.

