Saints to Sign Veteran CB Brian Poole

New Orleans adds a former NFC South rival to bolster their cornerback unit, according to reports.
According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, the New Orleans Saints are expected to sign veteran defensive back Brian Poole. No terms of the deal had been disclosed, but Anderson revealed the news via social media Sunday morning.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole (34) reacts after an interception against the Arizona Cardinals. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY

Poole entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2016, signing with the Atlanta Falcons. 

He played three seasons in Atlanta, starting 21 games and missing just one contest. He had 4 interceptions for the Falcons while breaking up 19 passes, recovering 4 fumbles, and recording 5 sacks.

Poole signed with the New York Jets in 2019. He had 17 starts in 23 games with the Jets over the last two seasons, intercepting 3 passes and breaking up 12 others.

Over two years with the Jets, Poole gave up 63% completion percentage when targeted.

The 5'10" and 213-Lb. Poole can play either cornerback or safety. Pro Football Focus has graded him as one of the NFL's top slot corners over the last two seasons. The 28-year-old defensive back had visited several teams before deciding to return to the NFC South.

Poole fills a huge need for the Saints. New Orleans released veteran CB Janoris Jenkins this offseason, creating big questions for a defense that ranked fifth against the pass and led the league in interceptions last year.

The Saints used a third-round draft pick on Stanford CB Paulson Adebo, but could lose star CB Marshon Lattimore to a league suspension because of an offseason arrest.

New York Jets cornerback Brian Poole (34) returns an interception for a touchdown. © Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com, NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Third-year defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is expected to take on more coverage responsibilities, but Poole's addition creates more options for the defensive backfield.

