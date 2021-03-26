Report: Marshon Lattimore Arrested on Suspicion of Receiving Stolen Property

Lattimore has not been formally charged at this time.

A former Ohio State Buckeye appears to be in trouble.

According to a report on Cleveland.com, former Buckeye and current New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested on Thursday evening.

Lattimore was arrested on on suspicion of receiving stolen property, three sources with knowledge of his arrest told Cleveland.com. Lattimore has not been charged yet with a crime, but he spent last night in Cuyahoga County Jail.

Additional details of the arrest have not been made public yet.

Lattimore is a Cleveland native, having played his high school football at Glenville High School on the east side of town. After starring for the Tarblooders and head coach Tedd Ginn Sr., Lattimore played for the Buckeyes where he turned into one of the best defensive backs in the country. He was a first round draft pick in 2017 and has turned in three Pro Bowl appearances since he began his NFL career.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.

-----

You may also like:

Body Camera Footage Of Ohio State Safety Marcus Hooker’s OVI Arrest Released

Big Ten To Follow Local Guideline For Spring Sports Attendance

Will Wyatt Davis and Shaun Wade Be First Round Picks?

Tony Alford, Running Backs Chat During Spring Practice

Ohio State Center Harry Miller Limited In Spring Practice

Jim Mora Jr. Praises Justin Fields, Says He's Ready for Big NFL Future

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook