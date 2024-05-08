New Orleans Saints Reportedly Waive Backup Quarterback And Offensive Lineman, 5/8
It felt like the writing was on the wall for one of, or both, newly signed veteran quarterbacks the New Orleans Saints brought in this offseason. After landing South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler in the NFL Draft's fifth round, the Saints had a stockpile of players at the position. Before the draft, New Orleans added veteran passers Nathan Peterman and Kellen Mond in free agency. The time for Mond however, was short-lived.
The New Orleans Saints waived backup quarterback Kellen Mond along with offensive lineman Tommy Kraemer, according to ESPN's Field Yates.
The New Orleans quarterback room now includes starter Derek Carr, veteran backup Nathan Peterman, last year's fourth-round pick (via trade-up) Jake Haener and Rattler. There is excitement about Rattler should he earn his stripes. Due to that reality, it felt like it was only a matter of time before Mond or Peterman were again looking for landing spots.
It would not be a surprise to see the Saints also move on from Peterman before the season begins as well. Of course, he should get the chance to hold on to his spot but with the league's recent emergency third quarterback change, which no longer requires teams to have that passer on their active roster, it seems likely that teams would only carry two quarterbacks on their 53-man rosters.
The back-up quarterback battle is widely expected to be between Haener and Rattler and the team already has versatile offensive weapon Taysom Hill who would also take snaps at the position as well. The Saints may have entered the second phase of the offseason with five, or six depending on how you count Hill, quarterbacks on the roster, but it will not be a shock to see them enter the regular season with just a pair plus Hill.
As for Kraemer, he was added to the roster last offseason and spent a good portion of the year on the practice squad. He did make appearances in three games last year, mostly on field goal and extra point attempts. He also took 7 snaps at right tackle in a pinch Week 5 and one snap as the team's jumbo tight end. The Saints have had a ton of attrition on the offensive line already with Andrus Peat departing, James Hurst retiring and the future of Ryan Ramczyk looking more and more uncertain by the day.