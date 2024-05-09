Tyrann Mathieu Gives Insight On Lattimore, How the Saints Can Improve
Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu joined Robert Griffin III on his show RG3 and The Ones recently, and Mathieu talked at length about a variety of topics.
Why The Contract Extension
"When I came here, there was a lot of expectations," Mathieu said. "I'd probably say the last couple of years haven't gone the way we wanted it to go. So I was like, 'Man, like I came here obviously to serve my community, but man I want to win too.' So now I have another opportunity. Another chance to help this team win, to help this city win. I just felt like I didn't do enough the last couple of years, so I was definitely grateful to have another opportunity to help the team win."
What It'll Take For Saints To Be More Consistent
"The last two seasons, I really feel like we finished the season strong, but when you look at our record, you're like, 'Man, 7-9, 9-8, just not good enough.' I think about a lot of the games we played, a lot of one-score games. I remember we went up there to Green Bay, we lost by one point. So it's like, how can we put the work in throughout the offseason, throughout camp, like how can we grow closer so that we do win 2, 3, 4 more games, because we have the players to do it. We've had opportunities to win. We just haven't done it. So if we could just focus on the work and then just win those games that you're supposed to. Steal a game that you're supposed to steal. We're going to find ourselves in a much better situation. We're not that far off. Like I said, 7-9 and 9-8, all you need is three or four more wins. The Chiefs won a Super Bowl, they were 11-6, so it could happen. But you have to find a way to create that momentum towards the end of the season that carried us to the offseason, but we have the players to do it. I think our coaches are pretty good too, so we have everything we need, we just got to find a way to finish those games and close them out stronger."
On Marshon Lattimore's Value
"He represents everything he needs to play defense for the Saints and Dennis Allen. We play a lot of man-to-man. It's a lot of man on man, that's your guy. Wherever he goes, you got him. I think we really count on Latt in that regard, especially in our division and our conference too. Every team has a really good receiver, and you have to have a really good corner, or you don't have a chance. He provides us with that security, and he's motivated too. The last couple of years hasn't really gone his way either. I've talked to him a few times this offseason, and like he's itching to get back to it because people aren't talking about him. He's one of the best corners in this league. He's definitely motivated and think he'll be ready to roll this year for sure."
On Kool-Aid McKinstry
"Man, he's so polished. I always respect that because a lot of people think I'm a flashy player, but I'm really a technician. So I always relied on my coaches to kind of give me that stuff and then I just put my own sauce on it. I say that to say that he's a polished player. He comes from under Nick Saban, so I already know that he understands the cornerback position, nickel position and the safety position. I know he's a smart player. Obviously there's learning curves when you come to the league, but I think he has more than enough talent, more than enough cognitive thinking ability that he'll be alright, especially in this defense. We play 4-5 cornerbacks, so we're going to need him to play early and play big for us."
Why Dennis Allen Is the Right Coach for the Saints
"He's a good coach man, especially on the defensive side of the ball. I've been around some of the best. I've played under Romeo Crennel. I've played under Todd Bowles. I've played under (Steve) Spagnoulo, with Kansas City, and he's up there man. When he's on, he's on. I like to tell people too sometimes you go through rough spots. You go through rough patches. But I don't think that's an indictment on your character. It may just be the season you're in. Like he's more than capable of leading us. I think what people are saying outside of us, we don't really feel like that. We see him in the hall, we see him in the cafeteria, it's always love. He's always engaging with us. So, and I think as a professional player that's really all you could ask for from your coach, just ask how my kids are doing, and I think he represents all that."
Mathieu also spoke about Jamaal Williams and the final touchdown of the year, Spencer Rattler, transitioning from college to the pros, the 2011 year at LSU and the Tom Brady Roast. Be sure to check out the full interview here.