Teddy Bridgewater Holds His First Spring Scrimmage As Head Football Coach Of Miami Northwestern Senior High School
Teddy Bridgewater made a strong statement as head coach of the Miami Northwestern Senior High School football team, leading his first Spring Scrimmage. The former New Orleans Saints quarterback officially retired after the Detroit Lions lost in January's NFC Championship game to the San Francisco 49ers.
Bridgewater, 31, told his Bulls team at the end of the session to greet and thank the fans for attending who were standing outside of the fenced-in football field.
His alma mater, Northwestern Senior High School, offered him the position to help transform the team to prominence, as Bridgewater was the program's quarterback at the time.
Bridgewater, out of Louisville, was the Minnesota Vikings' first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He played ten in the league before his retirement in January.