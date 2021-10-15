3 'Best-Case Scenarios' For Seahawks in Russell Wilson-less Effort vs. Steelers

From Darrell Taylor shining under the Sunday night lights to Alex Collins helping Geno Smith get comfortable, here are three "best-case scenarios" for the Seahawks to walk out of Heinz Field with an unlikely win in the face of adversity.

For the first time since 2011, Seahawks fans will watch their team go to battle without star quarterback Russell Wilson at the helm. As a result, expectations going into a Seahawks game haven't been this low since the early days of head coach Pete Carroll's tenure in the Pacific Northwest.

But that's where the team is right now, sitting at an unfavorable record of 2-3 while trying to stay relevant in the postseason conversation with backup quarterback Geno Smith under center. For the first of what's expected to be multiple consecutive starts for Smith, the Seahawks travel to Pittsburgh for a Sunday night bout with the Steelers, who come in at a 2-3 record as well.

Here are three "best-case scenarios" for Seattle to survive the absence of its leader and walk out of one of the most hostile venues in the NFL, Heinz Field, with a win.

1. Seahawks rediscover run defense success in tough matchup

Will this be the week the Seahawks finally figure things out on defense? They're certainly far too talented to rank in the NFL's cellar, yet here we are. But now, with Wilson out and the viability of the offense up in the air, they're being relied upon more than ever. The Steelers don't necessarily pose a daunting challenge on offense, but they're a talented group with a savvy, veteran passer in Ben Roethlisberger leading the charge. Despite the arm strength critiques that have plagued the last few years of Roethlisberger's career, he can still facilitate the ball as necessary to his underrated group of talented pass catchers.

However, where the Seahawks really need to control this game is against the run. Their lack of success in that department thus far may be the most disappointing development of all, ranking 31st in the league in rushing yards allowed per game (145.2). Over the past three weeks, the Steelers have gradually increased rookie running back Najee Harris' workload on the ground and it's paid dividends. In that time, he's carried the ball on 52 occasions for 224 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He's also been a dynamic threat in Pittsburgh's passing attack, breaking the franchise's single-game record for most receptions by a running back with 14 in a Week 3 loss to the Bengals. Limiting his impact on the game will be crucial to a Seattle victory.

2. Alex Collins takes some responsibility off Smith's shoulders

Seahawks running back Chris Carson (neck) has officially been ruled out for the second straight game, catapulting Collins back into the starting role. There are worse spots to be in if you're Seattle, though. While the film showed he left a much bigger day out on the field against the Rams last week, Collins had some decent runs in the followup to his strong performance in San Francisco. He's more than proved he's at least useful out of the backfield and can make his presence felt with volume.

In order to keep any issues Smith may endure to a minimum, Collins should see a healthy dose of carries in Pittsburgh. If he can at least chip away at the Steelers' ninth-ranked run defense and set up some easier conversion opportunities for Smith and company, then that should be a job well done on the fifth-year veteran's part.

3. With larger opportunity, Darrell Taylor continues to shine

Though Harris is certainly going to be a significant part of the Steelers' gameplan, any team that shies too far away from airing it out consistently against the Seahawks' abysmal pass defense is making a grave mistake. There should be a decent amount of quick throws that eliminate Seattle's pass rush from the equation, but players like Taylor will get their fair share of opportunities to do some damage in this one and they absolutely need to take advantage.

Between Chukwuma Okorafor, Dan Moore and Joe Haeg, Pittsburgh's tackles have allowed 18 pressures, including six quarterback hits and two sacks. Taylor's explosiveness should prove to be a mismatch for whomever he lines up against and could truly make a name for himself under the Sunday night lights with an increased workload.