    • November 13, 2021
    Seahawks News

    NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks Aug 28, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D'Wayne Eskridge (1) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    Seahawks News

    Seahawks Activate QB Russell Wilson, WR Dee Eskridge From Injured Reserve

    18 hours ago
    Seahawks News

    Seahawks Oozing With Optimism Heading Into Second Half

    21 hours ago
    Seahawks News

    Seahawks Lose Out on Pursuit of WR Odell Beckham Jr., Who Opts For Division Rival Rams

    Nov 11, 2021
    Seahawks News

    Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Excited For 'New Beginning' Following Rapid Return From Injury

    Nov 11, 2021
    Seahawks News

    Packers' 'Fantastic Duo' of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon Presents Conundrum For Seahawks' Defense

    Nov 11, 2021
    Seahawks News

    Exhibiting Rare Consistency, Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner Closing In On Another 100 Tackle Season

    Nov 11, 2021
    Seahawks News

    Seahawks Bracing For Latest Chess Match Against Familiar Rival in Aaron Rodgers

    Nov 11, 2021
    Seahawks News

    Seahawks Hopeful Chris Carson, Dee Eskridge Will Suit Up vs. Packers

    Nov 10, 2021
    Seahawks News

    Seahawks Designate RB Chris Carson For Return to Practice

    Nov 10, 2021
    Seahawks News

    Opportunity For Redemption Presents Itself to Ugo Amadi in Return to Green Bay

    Nov 10, 2021
    Seahawks News

    Right Place At Right Time: Seahawks' D.J. Reed Finds Comfort Zone Back at Right Cornerback

    Nov 10, 2021
    Seahawks News

    Odell Beckham Jr. Clears Waivers, Seahawks Remain in Mix to Sign Him

    Nov 9, 2021
    Seahawks News

    Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Finishes 'Remarkable Story of Recovery,' Sets Sights on Packers

    Nov 9, 2021
    Seattle Seahawks linebacker Alton Robinson (98) pressures the quarterback against Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Dan Arnold (85) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field.
    Seahawks News

    Finding Pass Rush Critical to Seahawks Orchestrating Second Half Playoff Run

    Nov 9, 2021
    Seahawks News

    Pete Carroll Mum On Seahawks Interest in Odell Beckham Jr.

    Nov 8, 2021
    Seahawks News

    Seahawks Designate Russell Wilson, Dee Eskridge and Nigel Warrior For Return to Practice

    Nov 8, 2021
    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter at Lumen Field
    Seahawks News

    Report: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Cleared to Return Against Packers

    Nov 8, 2021
    Seahawks News

    Seahawks Holding Internal Discussions on Potential Odell Beckham Jr. Signing

    Nov 7, 2021
    Seahawks News

    Idle Seahawks Receive Help During Bye Week

    Nov 7, 2021
    Alex Collins
    Seahawks News

    Analysis: What's Wrong With Seahawks' Inconsistent Run Game?

    Nov 6, 2021
    Seahawks News

    Analysis: Ranking Seahawks Second Half Opponents

    Nov 5, 2021
    Ethan Pocic
    Seahawks News

    Film Breakdown: How Did Seahawks C Ethan Pocic Fare in First Start of 2021 Season?

    Nov 4, 2021
    Seahawks News

    Analysis: Can Seahawks 'Kick It Into High Gear' in Second Half, Push For Playoff Spot?

    Nov 4, 2021
    Seahawks News

    Seahawks Could Dodge Aaron Rodgers, Face Jordan Love in Week 10 Matchup With Packers

    Nov 3, 2021