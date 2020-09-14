3 Up, 3 Down: Winners, Losers from Seahawks Week 1 Victory vs. Falcons

After an unpredictable offseason and a unusual training camp, the Seahawks finally took the field for their first game of the 2020 season, facing off against the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Considering Seattle nearly surrendered a 24-point lead last time they visited Atlanta, they certainly didn’t want history to repeat itself this time around. Luckily, a strong defensive performance helped them capture a 38-25 victory for their first win of the 2020 campaign.

Despite allowing 506 total yards, the defense was able to force six separate turnovers (three turnover on downs, one fumble recovery, and one interception). Adding to this, the offense found a way to take advantage of those mishaps, scoring 24 of their 38 points on ensuing drives.

Let's dive into our three big winners and three losers from the Seahawks opening matchup of the regular season.

Three Up

Chris Carson

Sharing the backfield with teammates Carlos Hyde and Travis Homer, Carson proved to be the superior ball carrier in Atlanta, as he made several crucial plays for Seattle. Finishing second on the team in carries (six), the 25-year old only gained 21 yards, averaging 3.5 yards per attempt.

But despite his struggles on the ground, the fourth-year running back proved to be far more effective in the air, catching six passes for 45 yards, including a sensational one-handed grab. Matching his entire total from last season, the Oklahoma State product recorded a pair of touchdown receptions, including his explosive 19-yard score along the left sideline late in the first quarter after breaking loose on a screen behind several lead blockers.

Jamal Adams

Making his much anticipated debut with the Seahawks, Adams certainly didn’t disappoint, playing a major role in this contest. Seemingly roaming to all parts of the field and bringing contagious energy to the entire defense, the 24-year old was involved in nearly every single defensive play, leading his team in total (12) and solo tackles (eight).

Creating consistent pressure in the backfield, the 6-foot-1 strong safety was one of Seattle’s major contributors in creating havoc for Atlanta, producing a pair of tackles for loss and quarterback hits. In particular, the two-time Pro Bowler’s most notable play of the game was his explosive blitz off the in the second quarter, which resulted in his first sack of the season against Matt Ryan.

Russell Wilson

Looking to start his ninth season off with a stellar performance, Wilson did exactly, completing 31 of his 35 pass attempts for 322 yards along with four touchdowns. Striking fast like lightning during the opening quarter, the 31-year old didn’t waste any time providing his team an 11-point advantage, as he found the end zone for a second time just under a minute and a half after Atlanta’s first turnover of the game.

Making a difference on the ground, the six-time Pro Bowler rushed three times for 29 yards, including his impressive 28-yard run that setup Carson’s second touchdown of the game. Perhaps his biggest impact coming just after halftime, the Wisconsin standout executed a perfect 38-yard touchdown pass down the left sideline to receiver DK Metcalf on 4th and 5, extending Seattle’s lead to 21-12.

Three Down

Travis Homer

After serving as Seattle’s primary running back late last season, Homer’s playing time on offense was expected to decline in 2020, but there was still a chance he could make an impact in limited situations as a third down back. Unfortunately, the second-year pro couldn’t find any success on the ground against Atlanta.

Though the Miami product returned two kickoffs for 43 yards and caught two passes for four yards, he only received two carries on outside runs and lost two yards on those attempts. Failing to find running room on the sidelines and sniffing out both plays from the outset, the Falcons’ defense was able to stuff him both times.

Quinton Dunbar

Similar to Adams, Dunbar was also making his Seahawks’ debut, but the 28-year old couldn’t generate the same success against the Falcons. Splitting every other drive with teammate Tre Flowers, the 6-foot-2 cornerback struggled to find his rhythm in coverage, allowing several big-yardage gains to receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.

While containing the Falcons’ passing game proved to be a massive issue for the entire secondary, as Ryan threw for 450 yards and a pair of scores, the sixth-year pro consistently allowed too much separation, especially in man coverage. Still, a little rust was likely to be expected for the fifth-year veteran, as he missed most of training camp and dealt with difficult legal issues over the offseason.

Damien Lewis

Starting his first game in the NFL, Lewis was tasked with the tough assignment of being asked to block defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. While his overall performance was respectable, including getting out in front to make a key block on Carson's second touchdown, the rookie right guard endured some expected ups and downs during his inaugural game.

Struggling in the first quarter, the LSU standout was charged with a holding penalty on Seattle’s opening drive and then allowed Jarrett to run past him on the next play, which lead to one of the three sacks allowed on Wilson. While his play improved over the next two quarters, the 23-year old committed two infractions on the same drive (a false start and a holding penalty) early in the fourth quarter, ultimately forcing his team to settle for a field goal. He will have to clean up his penalties moving forward.