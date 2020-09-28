3 Up, 3 Down: Winners, Losers from Seahawks Week 3 Comeback Victory Against Cowboys

After a thrilling prime time victory against New England, the Seahawks welcomed the Cowboys to CenturyLink Field for their second home game of the regular season and it provided more late game heroics.

Despite holding a 30-15 lead midway through the third quarter, Seattle's defense surrendered 16 unanswered points to Dallas, allowing the visitors to take a one-point advantage with less than two minutes remaining in regulation. Luckily for the Seahawks, they had quarterback Russell Wilson under center, who was able to lead them to victory with a late-game touchdown.

Even though the good guys completed the comeback and held onto a 38-31 lead, they endured four key injuries during this matchup as Chris Carson, Jamal Adams, Jordyn Brooks, and Damien Lewis were all forced to leave prematurely. So this win could come at a very steep price.

Let's dive into our three big winners and three losers from the Seahawks’ third victory of the regular season.

Three Up

Tyler Lockett

Already off to a strong start, Lockett took his game up another level against the Cowboys, producing one of the best statistical performances of his career. Along with recording a career-high three touchdowns, the 5-foot-10 receiver also led the Seahawks in targets (13), catches (nine), and finished second in receiving yards (100).

Making crucial receptions through all four quarters, the 27-year old’s most notable play occurred midway through the opening quarter, as he took advantage of Dallas' busted pass coverage and caught a 43-yard pass for the score. Additionally, his second-most important play came just seven seconds before halftime, as the former third-round pick was left wide open on the left side of the end zone, which resulted in his third touchdown of the contest.

Ugo Amadi

Following a promising performance against the Patriots, Amadi – who was starting for the injured Marquise Blair (ACL tear) – followed it up with another impressive showing against the Cowboys. Though the Seahawks’ secondary allowed several big yardage gains in the air, that production certainly didn’t reflect how the second-year pro performed, as he made multiple pivotal plays in pass coverage.

Making an instant impact early in the first quarter, the 23-year old was tasked with the tough assignment of guarding tight end Dalton Schultz, who’s 6-foot-5, but was still able to break up a reception on third down against him, which forced Dallas to settle for a 43-yard field goal. Generating another third-down stop at the end of the first quarter, the Oregon product knocked the football out of receiver Amari Cooper’s hands, which led to Dallas’ first punt of the game.

Russell Wilson

Looking poised for another potential MVP campaign, Wilson continued adding to his strong resume, carrying his team back from a one-point deficit late in the fourth quarter. While he wasn’t as sharp as usual, completing just 27 of his 40 pass attempts (68 percent), the superstar quarterback was still able to produce 315 yards, five touchdown passes, and a a 130.7 passer rating.

Making an impact on the ground, the 31-year old ran six times for 22 yards, which brings his season total up to 90 rushing yards. Performing during the biggest moment of the game, which he’s done several times over his career, the 5-foot-11 signal caller came up clutch for his team once again, as he floated a 29-yard pass to receiver DK Metcalf for the game-winning score – a truly amazing moment.

Three Down

DK Metcalf

Coming off his impressive showing against New England, Seattle was hoping for another quality outing from its emerging superstar receiver. Unfortunately, an unacceptable mental mistake late in the first quarter largely overshadowed his entire performance.

Despite catching four of his eight targets for 110 yards along with the game-winning score, the 22-year old pass catcher should’ve recorded his fourth touchdown of the season, which would’ve extended his team’s lead to 16-9. After completing a 62-yard reception from Wilson, the Ole Miss standout thought he could easily walk into the end zone, but cornerback Trevon Diggs was still in the area and punched the ball out just before he crossed the goal line. Moving forward, this is a mistake he certainly won't make again and he did redeem himself with his game-winning grab.

Shaquill Griffin

After allowing just 43 passing yards in Week 2, the Seahawks were hopeful Griffin would be able to help slow down the Cowboys’ explosive offense, especially after they racked up 40 points against the Falcons during their previous contest. But despite producing his first interception since 2018 along with 11 solo tackles, the 25-year old allowed a handful of massive gains in the air, particularly in the third quarter.

While punter Michael Dickson was able to pin Dallas’ offense at their own six-yard line, they were still able to gain 52 yards on the first play of the drive, as the six-foot cornerback allowed receiver Michael Gallup to sprint past him on a go route. Then just two plays later, the former third-round pick got beat again, allowing receiver Cedrick Wilson to catch a 42-yard touchdown pass.

Duane Brown

While protecting Wilson was a tough task for each member of Seattle’s offensive line, Brown’s performance stood out in particular, and not in a good way. Struggling to block defensive end Aldon Smith in the first quarter, the 35-year old failed to keep him in front, which allowed the one-time All-Pro to record his first of three sacks in the game.

Continuing his struggles later in the quarter, the four-time Pro Bowler couldn’t contain the explosive pass rusher once again, which ultimately led to Seattle’s second punt of the first half. But considering the veteran offensive tackle battled through a foot injury, he definitely deserves a ton of credit for improving his play during the second half, especially in pass protection.