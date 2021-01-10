3 Up, 3 Down: Winners, Losers from Seahawks Wild Card Round Defeat Against Rams

Following a successful regular season, Seattle earned the right to host an opening round playoff game against Los Angeles and had sights set on a Super Bowl run. Unfortunately, this will be just a one and done affair for them, as the organization will now be faced with some difficult decisions once the offseason begins.

After capturing the NFC West division and finishing with a 12-4 record in the regular season, the Seahawks had their sights set on making a ton of noise in the playoffs. But things didn't go as planned in a Wild Card round showdown against the Rams.

Held in check offensively, Seattle wasn't able to execute its gameplan, as they were forced to punt eight different times and also allowed five sacks on quarterback Russell Wilson as well. Failing to move the chains, the offense only converted on two of its 14 third down opportunities, which prevented them from getting into any sort of rhythm.

Despite the lack of help from the offense, the defense did everything they could to keep the score close, as they forced Los Angeles' offense to punt seven separate times and made them settle for three field goals. Still, their efforts weren't enough to come away victorious, as they ultimately fell 30-20 and have now been eliminated from the postseason.

Let's dive into our three big winners and three losers from the Seahawks’ first playoff matchup against the Rams since the 2004 campaign.

Three Up

Carlos Dunlap

Carrying his impressive showing from the regular season into the playoffs, Dunlap didn’t have any issues picking up exactly where he left off in Week 17, as he created a ton of pressure in the backfield throughout the game. Though he wasn’t able to generate a sack, the 31-year old still posted one solo tackle, one quarterback hit, two pass deflections, and was a factor in three separate third down stops in the first half.

Making his presence felt on the opening drive, the 6-foot-6 defensive end pressured Rams quarterback Jared Goff and forced him to throw the ball away, resulting in a punt on the next play. Then on Los Angeles’ next drive, the two-time Pro Bowler forced Goff to escape the pocket, allowing teammate Jarran Reed to bring him down on a third down play, which forced their offense to settle for a 40-yard field goal.

Capping off his strong first half performance, the former second round pick reached up and batted a pass down, resulting in a quick three-and-out late in the first quarter.

Bobby Wagner

Coming off another spectacular regular season performance where he earned his seventh Pro Bowl nomination, the Seahawks were counting on Wagner to make a strong impact in this postseason showdown and he didn’t disappoint. Serving as one of the top defensive players, the 30-year old created 15 total tackles (team-high), 11 solo tackles, 1.0 sack, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit.

Stepping up during crucial moments in the first half, the former second-round pick stuffed a pair of second down plays, which forced the Rams to punt on both of those drives. Despite missing a tackle on running back Cam Akers, which ultimately allowed him to surge into the end zone just one play later, the Utah State standout certainly made up for it by making an impact as both a run stopper and as a pass rusher.

Jarran Reed

Despite suffering an oblique injury during the final game of the regular season, Reed found a way to battle through it and the Seahawks are definitely happy he took the field, as the 28-year old enjoyed one of his top statistical performances of the 2020 campaign. Standing out on the score sheet, the 6-foot-3 defensive tackle tallied five total tackles, four solo tackles, three tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, and 2.0 sacks.

Generating his first of two drive-killing sacks in the opening quarter, the former second round selection broke free and sacked Goff, forcing the Rams to settle for a 40-yard field goal. As for his second sack of the game, the Alabama standout surged into the backfield and made an impact at the perfect time, as he forced Los Angeles’ offense to kick their first punt of the second half.

Three Down

Mike Iupati

After missing the final two games of the regular season due to a neck injury, the Seahawks were happy to have Iupati back in the lineup for this playoff showdown, although the veteran offensive guard didn’t exactly perform up to his expectations in this one. While it’s always a tough assignment to line up in front of defensive tackle Aaron Donald, the 33-year old struggled mightily to slow him down as he couldn’t perform effectively in pass protection.

Just two plays after being charged with a holding penalty, the four-time Pro Bowler eventually allowed Donald to run past him, which resulted in a sack and ultimately a punt. Losing the one-on-one battle once again in the third quarter, the former first-round pick couldn’t keep the two-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner away from Wilson, preventing him from connecting with receiver DK Metcalf on a potential scoring play.

Russell Wilson

Hitting his stride during the second half of the final regular season contest, it seemed Wilson was carrying some much-needed momentum into the playoffs, but he couldn’t replicate any of that success during his 16th career postseason matchup. Unable to find a rhythm, the 32-year old completed just 11 of his 27 pass attempts for only 174 yards and also served up a gut-wrenching pick six.

Committing his biggest mistake of the game midway through the second quarter, the seven-time Pro Bowler completely telegraphed a quick pass to Metcalf, allowing cornerback Darious Williams - who recorded two interceptions against him in Week 10 - to pick it off and return it for six points. Even though he threw for a pair of touchdowns, this game still served as one of his worst showings during the playoffs.

D.J. Reed

Without question, Reed has easily been one of the unsung leaders on Seattle’s defense ever since the midway point of the regular season. While he performed effectively in the secondary throughout his first career playoff contest, as he recorded three solo tackles and one pass deflection, the 5-foot-9 cornerback coughed up the ball during a pivotal part of the game.

After the defense forced a quick three-and-out midway through the fourth quarter, the 24-year old attempted to return the punt but lost possession at his own 36-yard line. As a result, Los Angeles’ offense surged into the end zone just four plays later, extending the lead to 30-13 and ultimately put this game out of reach.