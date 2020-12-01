5 Key Moments in Seahawks' Win Over Eagles

Moving back to the top of the NFC West, the Seahawks defeated the Eagles 23-17 on Monday night. Overall, it was a lackluster performance for Seattle's offense, but they did just enough to grind out a road win. The defense stepped up in a big way and made life miserable for Carson Wentz and the Eagles offense with six sacks and an interception.

Here are the five key moments that swung the game in Seattle's favor.

1. Russell Wilson deep pass to DK Metcalf for 52 yards

Seattle's offense had gone for it on fourth down twice and been stuffed both times in the first quarter, leaving at least 6 points on the field. Finally, the Seahawks broke through in the second quarter on this bomb from Wilson to Metcalf. This set the tone for Metcalf's enormous day, as he finished with 10 catches for a career-high 177 yards. He has absolutely tortured the Eagles in three career games, with 20 catches and 372 yards. This big play broke the dam of sorts, leading to Seattle's first score of the game after two failed attempts, breathing a sigh of relief as Seattle finally took a well-earned 7-0 lead.

2. Chris Carson 16-yard TD run

A big storyline before the game was the return of running back Chris Carson after a four-game absence with a mid-foot sprain. He only touched the ball 10 times but made a big impact and none bigger than his Beast Mode-like touchdown run in the middle of the second quarter. He broke what seemed like 11 tackles on his way into the end zone for the touchdown that put the game at 14-0 in favor of Seattle. They were able to maintain control for the majority of the game thanks to this Herculean effort by Carson in his return.

3. Jamal Adams sack forces a field goal

The Eagles were driving after forcing a three-and-out to open the second half. Momentum seemed to be building on the home team's side down just eight points. On 3rd and 7, Wentz dropped back and safety Jamal Adams came screaming in on a delayed blitz and put the Eagles' signal caller on the turf for the critical sack. This forced the Eagles to kick a field goal, which kept the Seahawks in the lead by more than a field goal up 14-9. This put Adams at 6.5 sacks in just seven games in Seattle, tying his career high from last year.

4. K.J. Wright deflects pass on 4th down

Early on in the fourth quarter, with the Seahawks still clinging to a one score advantage, the Eagles had it right around midfield and faced a 4th and 2 situation. Wentz looked to complete a short pass into the flats and had a receiver open, but Wright raised his big paw up, knocked the pass down, and it fell incomplete to the turf, leading to a turnover on downs and allowing the Seahawks to chew more clock before eventually tacking on a Jason Myers field goal.

5. Quandre Diggs interception

The Eagles mounted another drive that had the potential to bring the game within one score. Wentz navigated the pocket on a third down conversion and got the ball down to the Seattle 15 yard-line. On 4th and 4, the Eagles opted not to go for a field goal that could have whittled the lead back to within one score. Instead, Wentz dropped back and took a shot at the end zone. There was some serious miscommunication between Wentz and his receivers and the ball sailed right into safety Quandre Diggs' hands in the end zone. Diggs smartly took a knee for the touchback, foiling another Eagles' scoring bid and essentially ending any realistic hope of an Eagles comeback.