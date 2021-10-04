5 Key Moments That Boosted Seahawks to Pivotal Win Over 49ers

The Seahawks grinded out a much-needed win over the 49ers on Sunday, evening their record at 2-2. How did Seattle get there? Let's dive in.

With their backs against the wall, the Seahawks came away from Levi's Stadium with a critical 28-21 victory over their division rival 49ers. The defense looked much improved, special teams was key and the offense did enough to get Seattle past San Francisco.

Third quarter: Russell Wilson rushes for 16-yard touchdown

With the score tied 7-7 in the second half, both sides were jockeying for momentum. Seattle executed a solid drive down to San Francisco’s 16-yard line. On 2nd and 8, Wilson scrambled to the left and found the edge. He out-ran several 49ers defenders to the corner of the end zone for a touchdown.

It was one of a few moments where Wilson looked to be taking the form of his 2012-2015 self, keen on using his legs. It gave the Seahawks the lead, which they never relinquished after that point. That play injected the entire team with the energy necessary to come away with the victory.

Third quarter: Trenton Cannon fumbles kickoff, recovered by Jon Rhattigan

The Seahawks had just scored a touchdown to go up 14-7 after the defense delivered on multiple drives. With momentum squarely on Seattle's side, San Francisco returner Trenton Cannon fumbled the ensuing kickoff, which was recovered by linebacker Jon Rhattigan. This gifted Seattle perfect field position to get a two-score lead, being just 14 yards from the end zone.

Third quarter: Russell Wilson pass short right to Freddie Swain for 13-yard touchdown

Thanks to that fumble recovery, the Seahawks had a short field to work with. On 2nd and 9, Russell Wilson looked to be going down for another sack (he was sacked three times on the day). However, Wilson twirled out of danger in vintage Wilson fashion and fired an absolute strike to Freddie Swain to boost their team to a key 21-7 lead.

That play went viral all over social media, as it was Wilson at his best.

Fourth quarter: Alex Collins runs for 14-yard touchdown

The 49ers responded quickly to the Seahawks' 21-7 lead, thanks to a complete blown assignment in pass coverage, bringing things to 21-13. Seattle's offense had to respond and respond they did, going 81 yards for a 10-play, soul-crushing touchdown drive.

That drive was punctuated by Alex Collins, who summoned the powers of Beast Mode for a crucial 14-yard touchdown run. That score brought the Seahawks back to a two-possession lead at 28-13, effectively taking the air out of Levi's Stadium.

Fourth quarter: Deebo Samuel stopped short on reverse for turnover on downs

Led by rookie Trey Lance, the 49ers desperately tried to mount a fourth quarter comeback. Down by 15 points with less than 10 minutes left in the game, San Francisco was behind the eight ball. Seattle's defense flexed its newfound muscles by forcing its opponent to go for it on fourth down at midfield, stuffing them thanks to the efforts of Jordyn Brooks.

Brooks got flack for his struggles in last week's debacle in Minnesota. He redeemed himself with authority with a big fourth-down stop to basically seal the road win for the Seahawks.

After getting the big stop on fourth down, the Seahawks were able to take another two minutes off the clock, putting the 49ers into desperation mode. The 49ers simply ran out of time, due in part to not converting on this fourth down try.