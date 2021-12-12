5 Key Moments That Led to Seahawks' 33-13 Blowout of Texans

The Seahawks have finally won two in a row for the first time this season, dismantling the Texans on the road. A big day from Rashaad Penny and a few key defensive plays made the difference.

The Seahawks rolled to a 33-13 victory over the hapless Texans on Sunday afternoon. Here are five moments that led to Seattle's big win.

First quarter: Rashaad Penny 32-yard touchdown run

The Seahawks were down 7-0 and 7-3 early in the first quarter. That was before they orchestrated a touchdown drive that was capped off by Penny's big run, putting them up 10-7.

This ended up foreshadowing what was to come the rest of the game for Penny. He broke out for a career-high 137 yards and a pair of touchdowns. This was the kind of game fans have waited for from Penny since he was drafted four seasons ago.

Second quarter: Russell Wilson 55-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett

With the game tied and the first half drawing to a close, Seattle looked for a quick score to take the lead. Wilson let a deep pass go towards the end zone, and in vintage fashion, the moon ball found the clutches of Lockett for the score.

This gave the Seahawks a 16-10 lead, one which they would never relinquish again. It also marked the full return of Wilson, who had not looked all the way himself since returning from his injury. A perfect deep ball for a go-ahead score announced to the league that he is all the way back.

Fourth quarter: Darrell Taylor sacks Davis Mills for -5 yards

With the Seahawks nursing a six-point lead, the Texans looked to drive down and re-take control early in the fourth quarter. Houston had the ball right around midfield when Mills dropped back to pass on second down. But second-year standout defensive end Darrell Taylor came in and brought him down for the sack.

As a result, the Texans were pinned back to a 3rd-and-19 situation on their own 43-yard line. The drive sputtered and they were forced to punt.

Fourth quarter: Wilson one-yard touchdown pass to Gerald Everett

Everett looked to atone for his poor performance last week against the 49ers, when he had two fumbles. He got a chance to essentially seal the win with a score in Houston. He snagged a floater from Wilson in the flat and barely outstretched the ball across the goal line for a touchdown. After a two-point conversion, the Seahawks had a 14-point lead, helping them salt the game away.

Fourth quarter: Mills pass incomplete, turnover on downs

With the Texans' hopes on life support, down 27-13 with just over six minutes to play, they were forced to go for it on fourth down. On 4th and 3 from midfield, Mills' pass fell incomplete, giving the Seahawks the ball back with a two-score lead. Seattle eventually scored another touchdown to broaden the lead to 33-13, but this defensive stop ended any lingering hope for Houston.