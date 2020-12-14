5 Key Moments That Led to Seahawks' 40-3 Rout of Jets

Taking command early, the final outcome never seemed to be in doubt as Seattle raced out to a 20-point halftime lead and kept piling it on in the third quarter to stomp the New York Jets at Lumen Field.

Led by a vintage performance from Russell Wilson, the Seahawks dismantled the winless Jets 40-3 on Sunday in one of the biggest blowout wins in franchise history to stay in a tie with the Rams for first place in the NFC West.

Here's a look at five key plays that led to Seattle's ninth win of the 2020 season.

1. Russell Wilson 19-yard touchdown pass to Freddie Swain

The snowball started rolling down the hill early in this game when Seattle scored its first touchdown. To start the game, the Jets opened up with a field goal. Then in the Seahawks' opening drive in response, Seattle took a 7-3 lead on a touchdown pass from Wilson to sixth-round rookie Freddie Swain, who scored his second career touchdown. Wilson's throw looked like the Wilson of earlier in the season rather than of the last month or so. After this score, the Seahawks never again relinquished the lead and set the tone for a long day for the Jets' defense.

2. Russell Wilson 5-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf

Seattle doesn't often take big leads these days. With a 7-3 lead, the Seahawks had 2nd and goal with a chance to take a two-score lead. Wilson floated a perfect pass to Metcalf, who hauled in the fade route for the score. It was Metcalf's 10th touchdown of the year, marking the 14th time a Seahawks wide receiver posted double digit receiving touchdowns. With a 14-3 lead, Seattle was in clear control and was set to annihilate the punchless Jets.

3. Damon Harrison forces a Frank Gore fumble, recovered by Bobby Wagner

After the Seahawks took a 14-3 lead, the Jets took the ball back with a chance to answer and get the game within one score. However, Jamal Adams and Harrison cascaded upon New York running back Frank Gore and Harrison popped the ball free. This marked Harrison's biggest play as a member of the Seahawks, as Wagner recovered and gave the home team the ball back in Jets territory. Seattle was able to add to their lead thanks to the takeaway and the ensuing field goal by Jason Myers put the score at 17-3. It was more foreshadowing of the blowout that was to come.

4. Jets kicker Sergio Castillo misses third field goal of the first half

The Seahawks held a 23-3 lead towards the end of the half but the Jets were driving hoping to sneak in a score to gain a bit of momentum going into the locker room. New York got to the Seattle 25-yard line and tried to kick a field goal to end the half. However, Sergio Castillo struggled mightily and missed a third consecutive field goal, preserving the 20-point lead for Seattle. This was one of a myriad of things that went wrong for the Jets and opened the flood gates for a blowout.

5. Seahawks score on opening drive of 2nd half

If there was any hope at all for the Jets, it ended after the opening drive of the second half. Seattle took the ball and drove down and got to the Jets' 10 yard-line. Wilson rolled out and fired a strike to tight end Will Dissly for another touchdown, boosting Seattle's lead to 30-7 mere minutes into the half. This was when the reality set in that this was finally going to be the blowout win Seattle fans have been waiting for and the home team coasted for the rest of the half.