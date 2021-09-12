5 Key Moments That Led to Seahawks’ Big Week 1 Win in Indianapolis

The Seahawks have historically struggled under Pete Carroll in Week 1 on the road. However, there were no such struggles against the Colts on Sunday.

The Seahawks kept the Colts at arm’s length for the majority of the afternoon in Indianapolis, cruising to a 28-16 win. Let’s dive into the five moments in the game that led to the Seahawks starting the season 1-0.

First quarter: Russell Wilson lofts pass to Tyler Lockett for 23-yard touchdown

Although this was just the first of Wilson's four touchdowns on the day, it was a key moment because it was new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron's first score with the Seahawks. This boosted the offense's confidence after going down 3-0 early and gave them the juice they needed for a big first half. It got the ball rolling for a successful offensive day.

It was also the first connection of the season for Wilson and Lockett, and their 38th touchdown connection overall.

Second quarter: Russell Wilson moon ball to Tyler Lockett for 69-yard touchdown

Is there anything in football more beautiful than a Wilson deep rainbow pass for a touchdown? This big bomb by Wilson moved the score to 21-10. The Seahawks were able to distance themselves from the Colts for the majority of the afternoon thanks to this play. This is an example of Waldron's offense lulling a defense to sleep, making the secondary creep in and then burning them downfield.

Plus, it's just really hard to contain Tyler Lockett for very long. This touchdown ended up getting Seattle to the point total that would win the game.

Third quarter: Carson Wentz fumbles at Seattle's 31-yard line, recovered by D.J. Reed

After starting out with prime field position, Chris Carson fumbled the ball over to the Colts around midfield. Consequently, Indianapolis started to move the ball into Seattle territory looking to cut the Seahawks' lead to one score. On 4th and 1 from Seattle's 31-yard line, the Colts tried to quickly sneak Wentz across the marker for a key first down to extend the drive. But a botched snap from center Ryan Kelly put the ball on the ground and it was recovered by cornerback D.J. Reed. This spoiled one of the best scoring chances the Colts had and kept Seattle's lead at two scores.

Third quarter: Carson Wentz sacked on 4th and 2 by Darrell Taylor

The Colts had another scoring opportunity in Seattle's territory before the Seahawks defense stood tall once again. On 4th and 2 from Seattle's 18-yard line, the Colts went for it to try and cut into the 21-10 deficit. Instead, Darrell Taylor beat his blocker off the edge and sacked Wentz, giving the ball back to the Seahawks. It marked Taylor's first career sack.

This sack also set the Seahawks up for a game-clinching touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Fourth quarter: Russell Wilson pass short middle to DK Metcalf for 15-yard touchdown

With the score still 21-10 in the fourth quarter, Seattle took advantage of the big sack by Taylor and turnover on downs. Wilson orchestrated a seven-play, 73-yard drive to seal the game. Metcalf punctuated the drive with a touchdown snag, his first of the season and his 18th receiving touchdown of his bright young career.

This brought the score to 28-10, putting it out of reach for the Colts with less than seven minutes left in the fourth quarter. Indianapolis was able to put together another score but it was too little, too late thanks to a late surge by Seattle's offense. Waldron and company successfully iced the game with a great gameplan late.