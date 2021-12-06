5 Key Moments That Led to Seahawks' Dramatic 30-23 Defeat of 49ers

Nick Lee breaks down five key moments that led to the Seahawks' 30-23 win over the 49ers.

The Seahawks needed a goal line stand to defeat the 49ers on Sunday. But several moments led up to that critical situation in the team's 30-23 win. Let's go over five of them.

First quarter: Travis Homer 73-yard touchdown on fake punt run

For a moment, it looked like the Seahawks were off to yet another lackluster start. After three plays, they immediately got into a fourth down situation and lined up for a punt on their own 27-yard line. However, Homer took the direct snap, ran into a clearing on the left side and never looked back, scampering for a 73-yard touchdown and sending the 12s at Lumen Field into a frenzy. This put out a message that Seattle was going to take risks and, despite the difference in records, not back down from San Francisco.

Second quarter: Russell Wilson deep pass to DK Metcalf for 33 yards

Seattle was risking another drive stalling out. Jason Myers already missed a field goal and the Seahawks didn't want to put the game in his hands again, trailing 17-7. Had they come up empty on this drive, the game may have gone in a different direction.

Instead, Wilson launched a missile down field and found Metcalf, who had two defenders closing in on him. Metcalf reeled in the pass and fell down at the 49ers' four-yard line. This set up a crucial touchdown run by future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson, cutting the deficit to three points. Had Wilson not connected with Metcalf on third and long, that score doesn't happen.

Third quarter: Jimmy Garoppolo sacked by Carlos Dunlap for a safety

Fans were reeling after the offense gave the ball away, thanks to an interception caused by Gerald Everett. The 49ers, as a result, took over at their own three-yard line, though the turnover wound up working against them. As Garoppolo dropped back to pass, Dunlap bowled his man over and got to the quarterback in an instant, bringing him down for an enormous safety. The two points awarded to Seattle tied the game at 23 apiece, sending a jolt into the home team and its fans in attendance.

Third quarter: Quandre Diggs intercepts Garoppolo

After forcing a punt following the safety, the 49ers had the ball again with sights set on breaking the 23-all tie. With the ball on the 49ers' 34-yard line, Garoppolo sailed a throw intended for tight end George Kittle and Diggs gobbled it up, returning it to San Francisco's 28.

This set up a crucial, go-ahead touchdown by the Seahawks to take a 30-23 lead late in the third quarter. That touchdown may not happen without Diggs' heads-up play.

Fourth quarter: Garoppolo pass batted down by Dunlap

The Seahawks turned 3rd and goal at the San Francisco two-yard line into a fumble, giving the ball back to the 49ers with a chance to tie the game.

San Francisco drove 95 yards, all the way inside the Seattle 10. After a few run attempts to get inside the five, Garoppolo and company faced 4th and goal. The veteran quarterback tried to send a pass into the end zone, but Dunlap raised his hand and batted the ball into the air. It fell to the turf, ending the 49ers' drive and sealing the victory for the Seahawks.