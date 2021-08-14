Analysis: 4 Seahawks Who Have Most Ground to Gain in Preseason Opener

Competition is aplenty along the Seahawks' roster. Here are four players who need to come out of tonight's preseason opener against the Raiders with a strong performance.

It's game day!

Tonight, the Seahawks will kick off the 2021 preseason against the Raiders in Las Vegas. It will be the first time fans will be in attendance for an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium since its opening last year, reigning in the return of the preseason and the competition it brings—not only between two teams, but between teammates as well.

There are several highly intriguing position battles and roster spot jockeying going on for Seattle. And tonight's events will offer a platform to those who have thus far impressed in camp to keep their momentum going, as well as those who may have a bit of ground to gain to stake their claim.

Let's take a look at four Seahawks who fit in the latter category.

WR John Ursua

Seattle still thinks fondly of Ursua, its seventh-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft. However, the Hawai'i native failed to crack the team's active roster in 2020 and now potentially finds himself behind fellow receivers Penny Hart, Cade Johnson, Cody Thompson, Connor Wedington and Aaron Fuller for one or two roster spots. Unable to jump out in front in camp, putting up a strong performance in these preseason games—starting tonight—will be Ursua's best chance to make a lasting impression come cut downs. One way he could certainly do that is by standing out in the return game.

DE Rasheem Green

Entering his fourth and final year on his rookie contract, Green is at a severe disadvantage to make this team—even following Aldon Smith's release. With the presences of Kerry Hyder, L.J. Collier and Robert Nkemdiche at the big end spot, Green's place on the roster is a tad redundant. The former third-round pick may be playing more so for the attention of 31 other teams than the one he's currently on at this point.

DT Cedrick Lattimore

After impressing in his unexpected debut in the playoffs last year, Lattimore's fallen into the shadows a little bit this summer. That's due in part to the Seahawks having a fairly clear plan with their defensive line personnel; one that sees the likes of Poona Ford, Al Woods, Bryan Mone and Nkemdiche ahead of him on the interior. But if Lattimore shows what he did in January, he could quickly find himself back in the conversation.

CB Tre Flowers

Head coach Pete Carroll has lauded Flowers all camp long, and the fourth-year cornerback is coming off an impressive mock game last Sunday. But he's competing at a position—right-side cornerback—that is all but secured at this point by 2020 breakout D.J. Reed. Do the Seahawks view Flowers as a valuable hedge for Reed? Or is he, like Green, vying for the attention of his next destination?