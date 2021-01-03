GM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe Nest
DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett Break Pair of Seahawks Single-Season Receiving Records

Making history on the same offensive drive in the second quarter against the 49ers, Metcalf and Lockett have etched their names in Seattle's franchise record books.
The Seahawks better have brought a few extra game balls this week because franchise records are dropping like flies in Week 17.

On their fourth offensive possession against the 49ers early in the second quarter, DK Metcalf made back-to-back receptions to surpass Steve Largent's record for receiving yardage in a single season. He promptly chucked the ball to the sideline in celebration, showing off his stellar throwing arm.

Moments later, his teammate Tyler Lockett reeled in his 95th reception of the season, surpassing the single-season record previously held by Doug Baldwin and Bobby Engram. Unlike Metcalf, he politely jogged over to the sideline to hand his record-breaking ball off to the equipment staff.

Enjoying a dominant sophomore season for Seattle, Metcalf now has 1,291 receiving yards on 82 receptions. Lockett has 95 receptions and with a 22-yard catch coming in the game, he became the seventh player in franchise history to post 1,000 or more receiving yards in consecutive seasons.

